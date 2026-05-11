The Atlanta Hawks Were Painfully Close to Securing A Top Three Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery is a game of luck and while some teams are going to have more ping pong balls than others, all it takes is the right combination for a team to move up and secure a top four pick.

The Atlanta Hawks found that out the hard way today.

For those that don't know how the NBA Draft lottery works, there are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14. All 14 balls are placed into the machine, and after certain time intervals, the balls are drawn until a four-number combination is formed, and the process is repeated for the top two picks

After the Wizards and the Jazz secured the top two picks in the lottery, it was time to draw for No. 3. The first three ping pong balls that appeared were 13-4-10 and Atlanta just needed one more number to go their way and they would secure the No. 3 pick in this loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

It did not go their way, however, and the Memphis Grizzlies won the third overall pick. Of the 11 ping pong balls that could still be drawn, six of them would have resulted in the Hawks getting the No. 3 pick. Here is how the final numbers and possible outcomes broke down:

1: IND



2: BKN



3: SAC



5: MEM



6: MEM



7: ATL (via NOP)



8: ATL (via NOP)



9: ATL (via NOP)



11: ATL (via NOP)



12: ATL (via NOP)



14: ATL (via NOP)

If either 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, or 14 had been drawn, Atlanta would have jumped to third. No. 6 was drawn though and the Grizzlies were rewarded the pick. The Chicago Bulls would go on to claim the No 4 pick, jumping up five spots.

Some corrections here on the second part regarding the third combination:



13-4-10 as the first numbers for No. 3 selection — here is what the other final numbers would’ve been:



1: IND

2: BKN

3: SAC

5: MEM

6: MEM

7: ATL (via NOP)

8: ATL (via NOP)

9: ATL (via NOP)

11: ATL (via… https://t.co/pTrQT4Lq2A — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 10, 2026

The drawing for the third overall pick had to actually be done twice, as a combination for the Utah Jazz came up, but Utah had already been awarded the No. 2 pick. They drew again, and it was Memphis. The Hawks' pick went to No. 8, and that is where the Hawks are going to be picking next June and now they are going to have to figure out what they want to do at No. 8.

Just because the pick fell to No. 8 does not mean that the Hawks had a bad day. It was just not as good as it could have been or they would have wanted. Still, when they made this trade, the Hawks were hoping to have a chance at picking near the top of this loaded draft and they had that. They just did not get the ping pong balls to go their way and that is one aspect that always makes the NBA Draft Lottery exciting.

So who could the Hawks target at No. 8? One of Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown Jr, or Kingston Flemings will be there, and other players that could fit the Hawks are Michigan center Aday Mara, Arizona guard Brayden Burries, and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg. The Hawks could also explore options to move up or down in the draft, or, in the less likely scenario, trade the pick for a veteran player.

For a team that made the playoffs and has a lot of talent already, having a pick in the top eight is a blessing. Now, the Hawks have to figure out what the best thing is for their team and who would fit best now and long term.