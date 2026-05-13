The Biggest Mistake The Atlanta Hawks Can’t Afford to Make This Offseason

The Atlanta Hawks have plenty of flexibility this summer ahead of them, and it is already off to an interesting start.

Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office were hoping to jump up into the top four of the NBA Draft, but the lottery was not kind to them, dropping them to 8th. Unlike most drafts where that would happen, there are still going to be talented players to take at No. 8 and the Hawks are still big winners of last summer's trade with the Pelicans, but it does make things more difficult, whereas jumping into the top four would have sped up the process just a little bit.

Continue to look for high ceiling trades

Saleh said at the trade deadline that he did not think this team was one player away and that they were not going to make any big splash trades. He reiterated that at exit interviews after the Hawks playoff loss to the Knicks and while it is never smart to take general managers at their word every time, I do believe that Saleh wants to continue building and developing through the draft, much like the Thunder and Spurs have done (just without the Spurs lottery luck).

He should also continue to scan the league for high-ceiling deals that come at the right price. No, I don't mean trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but think back to last offseason when the Hawks made the three-team deal that resulted in them landing Kristaps Porzingis.

The Hawks sent Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the draft to Brooklyn for Porzingis and while he only played 17 games and was traded at the deadline, Porzingis was excellent when on the floor and raised the Hawks' ceiling as a team.

While the market is still coming together, there are players out there who might come at a fraction of the cost that a player like Antetokounmpo would and still improve this team without depleting its flexibility.

Draft the best players available

Saleh is always looking to take the best player available, and the Hawks are going to have some options at No. 8 and at No. 23.

Atlanta has a core four of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu, and drafting the right players to fit with them now and in the future is not an easy task, especially with the pick falling to No. 8 and not jumping into the top four.

The early names to watch are Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. Michigan's Aday Mara, Houston's Kingston Flemings, and Illinois guard Keaton Wagler.

Look for the next Nickeil Alexander-Walker/Dyson Daniels

The Atlanta Hawks proudly have the last two winners of the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and they have acquired them in savy deals.

Daniels was thrown in by the Pelicans in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans and when Minnesota decided to not bring back Alexander-Walker, Atlanta swooped in to make the best free agent signing of the summer.

The Hawks are going to have the kind of flexibility to make such a move again and add to their roster.