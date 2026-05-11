Three Blockbuster NBA Draft Trade Ideas The Atlanta Hawks Should Consider Making

The Atlanta Hawks were hoping that their trade with the Pelicans last summer would pay off in securing a top-four pick in this draft, and while they were awfully close to getting up there, the ping pong balls did not fall their way, and they ended up dropping a spot. They are going to enter the draft with the No. 8 overall pick, as well as the No. 23 overall pick later in the first round courtesy of the Cavaliers.

With the pick falling to 8th, there are still going to be talented players available for the Hawks to pick, but it can also open up trade possibilities, either up or down. Here are three possibilities that Atlanta could pursue.

1. Hawks send No. 8, No.23 and Zaccharie Risacher for No. 5 overall pick

If the Hawks want to move up, the Clippers are the team in front of them that I think is most likely to move back. The top four teams don't seem likely to move back, unless it is to stay in the top four, and the Nets and Kings don't have an incentive to move back.

The Clippers are one of the big winners of the NBA Draft Lottery. If the Indiana Pacers pick had landed in the top four, the Clippers would not have this pick, but due to it falling out of the top four, the Clippers land the pick courtesy of the Ivica Zubac trade at the trade deadline three months ago.

Once you get outside of the top four picks, you can make the case that the next best available players are all guards. Darius Acuff, Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, and Mikel Brown Jr all have high upside and could be the pick, but the Clippers did trade for Darius Garland at the trade deadline, which could impact what they decide to do on draft night. Whether or not Garland is in the team's long-term plans is another thing entirely and Los Angeles could still take Acuff or Flemings if they think they are the best players on the board.

Even with the trade for Garland, Wagler and Brown Jr could be great fits with the Clippers next to Garland, but that is why they could trade back. If they don't see a big difference in these four guys, they could make this move. Since they trade Zubac to Indiana, maybe they move back to No. 8 and pick Michigan center Aday Mara.

If the Hawks do this, I think that either Wagler or Fleming would be the target. I think they are the best fits on this team, and of the four guards, they are the two that are less likely to be at No. 8, especially Wagler. If Onsi Saleh wants to get aggressive without giving up a lot, they could swap picks and send Zaccharie Risacher plus their other first to the Clippers to make sure that they get the guard that they want.

2. Hawks trade No. 8 to Oklahoma City for No. 12 and No. 17 overall picks

Why the Hawks do this- We saw this last year with the Hawks, but if they have an option to trade down and get a player they want, they will do it. While the Hawks could just stay put and take whichever of the Wagler, Flemings, Acuff, and Brown Jr quartet falls, perhaps Atlanta moves back four spots and grab a skilled player, while also picking up the No. 17 pick. Let's say Atlanta likes Aday Mara, they could move back to 12th and hope he falls, or they could wait to take a center at No. 17 or No. 23. The main reason to do this is to get an extra first round pick and add three talented players from a strong draft to the roster to help them build out this core.

Why the Thunder do this- Oklahoma City is in a bit of a roster crunch for next season and might not be able to carry two first round picks on its roster. They already have 15 players next season, though they have some team options to decide on as well. If the Thunder are looking to package their picks and make a move up, the Hawks should listen.

3. Hawks trade No. 23 and Zaccharie Risacher to Chicago for No. 15

Why the Hawks do this- After picking 8th, the Hawks could try to move back up the board and get a player they want. WIth the Bulls already having picked 4th, they could look to move down and collect an asset. The Hawks could take one of the guards at No. 8 and move back up for one of Mara, Jayden Quaintance, or Hannes Steinbach to fill their spot at center and make sure they get one of the better center prospects in the draft.

Why the Bulls do this- Bryson Graham is running the Bulls now and he just came from Atlanta's front office. He may want to add a former No. 1 pick to a rebuilding team and hope that he can figure it out, while also only moving down eight spots and get a talented player.