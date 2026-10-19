The Five Most Interesting Things Said During the Final Two Days Before Hawks Season Opener

The 2026-2027 NBA season is upon us, and the Atlanta Hawks are opening their season on Wednesday against their Southeast Division rival, the Orlando Magic. The Hawks and the Magic have played in some physical matchups over the past couple of seasons, and with both teams competing for playoff positions in the Eastern Conference, each game carries significance, even if it is only October.

Leading up to the game, the Hawks are in their final stages of preparation before they head off to Florida to face the Magic. Here are the five most interesting things said at today's practice.

1. Quin Snyder is ready to get the season started

The preseason is done, and now it is time to play basketball that carries weight. Atlanta finished the preseason 4-1 and did a lot of good things, and head coach Quin Snyder wants to see those things translate to the season:

"Yeah, I think, you know, you process the preseason and some of the things we felt like we did well, we want to build on. And then other things that as you get, you know, get going more and more, you know you're going to have to do better. So those things usually. to the extent you're working on the practice, touching them, watching film. But I think by and large, everybody's ready to get going."

2. On Kingston Flemings progression

One of the stars of the preseason for the Hawks was rookie point guard Kingston Flemings. Flemings looked comfortable from day one and looks like he is ready to handle the backup point guard duties right away. Snyder detailed his progression today, on and off the court:

"He's doing good. I think you've seen a lot of what we've seen in practice, his ability to get to the rim and the open floor. I think he's getting more and more comfortable in a role playing with other guys, but very, very perceptive. The thing that, you know, same reason, one of the many reasons we wanted to draft him. You know, he's a great teammate. And those qualities, you know, the character, the work ethic, and the selflessness, those manifest themselves a lot of desires."

3. What to expect from the Magic with a new coach

Nothing much changed for the Orlando Magic this offseason aside from their new head coach Sean Sweeney being hired to replace Jamahl Mosley. Orlando is counting on Sweeney being able to get more out of this group, but Snyder is more focused on playing to his team's strengths:

"Well, you know, you have Sean Sweeney, their coach, is a really good coach. And they're a really good team. And as you mentioned, excellent roster. Usually there's a balance of those things. I can't speak for them. I'm thinking about our team. But you try to play to your players' strengths. And at the same time, from a coaching standpoint, there's things that everybody's a little different and sees the game different ways. So I'm sure that'll be reflected in how they play as well."

4. Kingston Flemings is getting more comfortable

Flemings has not looked overwhelmed by the transition to the NBA game, and while he has not played perfectly in every game, he is putting himself and his teammates in a strong position to succeed. Flemings said today that he is focused on getting more comfortable:

"ust getting more comfortable, honestly. I think just playing a little slower. Everything's slowing down as games are going on. You know, from Memphis all the way to our last game versus Dallas, you know, I think the game's slowed down a lot. So I'm excited to go out there and play the Magic."

5. Lu Dort talks about his new start

This is the first time that Lu Dort is with a different team in his NBA career. He helped the Thunder get through a rebuild and become NBA Champions two seasons ago. Dort talked about how he felt beginning another season with a new team on Wednesday:

"Excited. Really, really excited. You know, put a lot of good weeks together, working and getting ready for the first game. So I'm really excited and we're looking forward to a long season we're about to have."