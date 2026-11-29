The hottest team in the NBA goes for its 6th straight win tonight in the Big Apple.

The Atlanta Hawks have won five in a row, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA, and risen to second place in the Eastern Conference; they have collected some impressive wins along the way, including victories over the Pistons and the Celtics. They are playing strong defense and showing why they should be taken more seriously as a playoff contender.

But today's challenge is going to be personal for the Hawks. They are going to face the New York Knicks for the first time since their embarrassing game six loss in the first round of the playoffs and they are going to look to show they are a better team than the one the Knicks beat up on in that game. New York has had a bumpy start to the season, but they should still be looked at as one of the favorites to win the conference.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Kingston Flemings has a double-double

Flemings is a starter for the Hawks, but he does not take as many shots as his other teammates and does more in terms running the offense and being the engine on that end of the floor. The Knicks are going to be a tough matchup for Flemings, but I think he is going to find a way to have a productive day.

While I don't think he is going to put up eye-popping numbers, I think he finds a way to have a double-digit day scoring and in assists.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns has 35+ points

For those who remember the playoff series between the two teams, the Hawks had a tough time guarding Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is one of the most skilled big men in the league and one of the most talented players in the NBA, period. He has had a fantastic season, and one could argue that he has been the best player on the Knicks.

I think he is going to have another strong game today and the Hawks are not going to be able to do much to be able to stop him. That does not mean the Hawks can't win, but I don't think they are going to have an answer for Towns.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits six threes

It has been a bit of a roller coaster over the past few weeks for NAW, but I think he is going to continue to shoot and shoot often tonight against the Knicks and that is going to lead to one of his shooting performances of the night. Alexander-Walker had a really rough series against the Knicks in the playoffs, but he is going to show why he is one of the best shooters in the league today.