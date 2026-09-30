The Most Critical Rotation Decisions Quin Snyder Can't Afford to Get Wrong For The Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are on their second day of training camp, and they are still in the process of figuring out how this team fits together.

Parts of this team are leftovers from last year, including the starting lineup that was so successful. Once the Hawks added CJ McCollum alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu, they had one of the best lineups in the NBA over the last 26 games of the season. Part of what Atlanta is betting on this season is that the results that that specific lineup was able to give are real and that they can carry things over into this season.

But returning to a lineup that was successful might be the easiest decision that Atlanta head coach Quin Snyder has to make. There is one rotation decision that he needs to nail if this team is going to reach new heights and not get bounced in the first round again.

Quin must trust Kingston Flemings

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that the Hawks did not have after they traded Trae Young to the Wizards was a true point guard. They had players who could handle the ball of course, with Jalen Johnson being among the league leaders in assists, while McCollum, Alexander-Walker, and Daniels could also be secondary playmakers, but Atlanta was missing a true point guard and someone who could run the offense when Johnson was on the bench.

That was one of the reasons that Atlanta drafted Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 pick. Not only was he the best player available, but he fills a short-term and long-term need with this franchise.

When the Hawks were still in a roster crunch, there was some fear among the fanbase that Snyder would play veteran guards over Flemings. While Devin Carter and Ryan Nembhard certainly had their limitations, they had game experience and above all, Snyder wants to win and does not want to put any player out there if they are going to be detrimental to the team's chances of winning.

Look no further than former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Whenever Risacher struggled, Snyder would not leave him out there or would just stop playing him altogether, opting instead for players like Corey Kispert, who you could argue were worse than Risacher.

Now, Risacher was not a perfect player and there is a reason Atlanta traded him this offseason, but it showed that there was heistancy in letting a player go out there and try to develop, even if that meant struggling. But Carter was recently waived and Nembhard was traded to Charlotte along with Buddy Hield. With those players gone, there are not other veteran guards on the bench to take playing time from Flemings.

I think that Flemings spot in the rotation is secure now and he will be one of the top bench players for Atlanta, alongside Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Jock Landale. Snyder needs to ensure that Flemings sees the court every game and let him grow along with this group. That could pay big dividends if this team is able to make it to the post season.

Another big decision to watch with this rotation is how Snyder manages the backup power forward rotation. After Jalen Johnson, the Hawks have Mouhamed Gueye, Zuby Ejiofor, Asa Newell, and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Gueye is currently injured, while Newell and Ejiofor are younger players. Atlanta recently acquired Finney-Smith from Charlotte, and if he has a bounce-back season, he could provide the Hawks with another veteran wing defender and three-point shooter. It might be preferable to have one of the younger players step up, but Atlanta has a veteran option if they don't.

A third and final decision to watch is the third center spot. Atlanta is of course going to be hoping that Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale can play every game, but injuries are inevitable in the NBA and Atlanta felt the loss of Landale in the playoffs. Finney-Smith and Ejiofor give Snyder smaller, but defensive minded options at center if necessary.