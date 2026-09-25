Three Atlanta Hawks Storylines I am Buying (and two I am not) Entering Training Camp

Just like that, the NBA offseason is wrapping up and training camp is right around the corner. The Atlanta Hawks will head to Nashville to compete in training camp and then open up the preseason against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 5th at home.

Atlanta is bringing back some key pieces from last year's team, but they are also adding in three new rookies and some veterans that they acquired via trade. Training camp will provide the Hawks with the first real opportunity to see how these pieces fit together ahead of this season.

Heading into training camp, which storylines are we buying and which ones are we selling?

Buying: Hawks not worried about Dyson Daniels shooting

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) looks on after a foul against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The national media discussion around Hawks guard Dyson Daniels veers on the ridiculous side the majority of the time. Instead of focusing on the many ways that he can impact a game, the focus is on his poor three-point shooting numbers. Daniels is one of the elite perimeter defenders in the NBA, as well as a very good passer and rebounder for a wing player.

When talking with the media ahead of training camp, Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh called Daniels one of the most impactful players in the NBA:

"Yeah, I know people look at the shooting of Dyson, but... stare at that, but at the same time, he impacts the game in so many different ways. Like, when he was on the court, obviously he was an all-world defender, but when he was on the court for us, we were better offensively. He's a connector of the game, and great decisions with him. He does so many things. When it comes to the shooting, I have no doubt that that's for things to sum it up to be the best version of himself. Sometimes we forget how young he is, and we talk about who he's in his role. He didn't play much those first couple years in New Orleans, and since he's been in Atlanta."

Does Daniels need to shoot better? Certainly, but his impact goes way beyond that.

Buy: Hawks love their depth

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Hawks went 20-6 over their last 26 games last season, but aside from Jonathan Kuminga and Jock Landale, their depth was lacking, especially when Landale went out with his injury. Even with Kuminga gone, Landale, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and the rookies figure to give Atlanta a more well-rounded unit that makes them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and Saleh talked about how much they love the new depth and acquisitions:

"We felt like we got better this summer. We not only felt like we added to the culture and identity that we're trying to build, but last season was a foundational season, and we're building off of that. When you look at the transactions we made, the guys that were returning, we really do feel like we got better. I know the East got a lot better, too, but we're going to be a very competitive team this season, and that's the expectation. We're going to compete on both ends. every single minute, every single game, but we're also going to get better as the season progresses and as the years progress."

I think the Hawks will be one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference and it will make them a nightmare to play against each night.

Buy: Another jump coming for Jalen Johnson

Feb 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) handles the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Johnson has improved each season in the NBA and last year, he made his first All-Star team and was named Third Team All-NBA. He did struggle in the playoff loss to the New York Knicks, but it was the first time that Johnson was being looked at as the No. 1 option on the team and now he is going to enter the year in that role.

Is another leap coming for Johnson? I think there is one in store for him and so does Saleh:

"I think Jalen's season last year was, like, in a lot of ways underappreciated, too, because time doing that, it's a guy like, a guy like O (Onyeka Okongwu) too, like we talked about at the start of this, he's never started a season, he doesn't start, and we had what I call, I talked about this, we had a lot of rookies in their roles last season, like Jalen, He was never, you know, the guy, the primary option to do what he did his first season for that type of load and understand how we want to play. Like, he was phenomenal. That being said, like, Jalen is really hard on himself and we work hard on Jalen because we think he has multiple levels that he can raise the game to in all facets. And he's been working on every single aspect of his game this summer. He's gotten better, I feel like, at everything. Like, he's going to continually get better. He's not even in his prime."

I think at minimum, Johnson will get back to the All-Star game and I think he could climb the All-NBA ladder this season.

Sell: The Eastern Conference left the Hawks behind

At the begging of the offseason, Saleh said that Atlanta was going to get better through player development and getting younger. You can never take a lead executive at their word always, but he followed through on that. Atlanta brought back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, while adding three rookies and then other depth pieces via trade.

Was it the flashiest offseason? No, but the Hawks have a tough, defensive-first identity to build around.

However, there seems to be a notion that because the Eastern Conference got better, that means the Hawks are naturally going to fall behind.

The 76ers added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown; the Knicks are the defending champions; Miami traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo; Boston still has Jayson Tatum and will be a great regular season team; Detroit still has Cade Cunningham, though their roster is a little uncertain at the moment; Toronto traded for Kawhi Leonard; Cleveland traded for Peyton Watson; Indiana is getting Tyrese Haliburton back and adding Ivica Zubac to their core. Not only that, but Orlando, Charlotte, and Washington figure to be in the mix as well.

I think it would be a mistake to forget the Hawks. They improved this offseason and are forging their identity around defense and physicality.

Sell: Third center is not a concern

Not every team is going to be concerned about who the third center on their roster is, but last season's injury to Jock Landale should be a wake-up call for the Hawks. Atlanta could not replace them and the position was a huge hinderance in the playoffs.

Landale is back to be the backup, but who is behind him is uncertain. Rookie Henri Veesaar tore his ACL earlier this month, Dorian Finney-Smith had a bad season with the Rockets last year, and Zuby Ejiofor is a rookie.

When talking with the media, Saleh did not show concern about the spot:

"Like, this is, I think it was the first year O was going into a season and had a full-time starter with KP last year, and, you know, it was a year of first for a lot of our guys, but, you know, having O and Jock, who Jock looks phenomenal this summer, too, and O has gotten a lot better, and everybody's going to be excited about this development and progress. I feel good about that, but then we also have guys that can slide over. Zuby (Ejiofor) can play the 5, he can play the 4. Asa (Newell) has played the 5 before, so I feel like we can move guys around, but that's ultimately a decision for Quinn to play the guys, but we feel good about our rotation."

I am not as confident. Hopefull, Landale stays healthy and the Hawks don't have to worry, but last year was troublesome in terms of the falloff and Atlanta needs to avoid that again.