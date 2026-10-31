Three Biggest Storylines to Watch in Tonights Hawks-Pelicans Showdown

After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Thursday night, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back out on the road to start a brief three-game road trip. First up on the road trip is the New Orleans Pelicans, who just got their first win on Thursday night when they beat the lowly Sacramento Kings.

While no game is a must win in October, both teams would love to get a victory, Atlanta needs to get back above .500 and the Pelicans need to avoid falling to 1-5 and making their path to the postseason even more daunting.

When it comes to this game tonight, here are three storylines I will be watching closely.

1. Familiar faces

Over the past few offseasons, the Hawks and Pelicans have made a couple of important transactions that have helped shape how their teams are today.

Starting guard Dejounte Murray was sent to New Orleans and Atlanta got back Dyson Daniels and a draft pick that might convey this season. Daniels has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA since arriving in Atlanta, including a second-place finish for Defensive Player of the year in 2024-2025.

During the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pelicans made a shocking trade with the Hawks, moving up from No.23 to No. 13, swapping picks with the Hawks and sending them their unprotected 2026 draft pick that turned into Kingston Flemings.

These two franchises are seemingly going in opposite directions, but they will be tied together through these deals for a while.

2. Do the Hawks make any rotation changes?

My early guess to this question is no, but anything is possible.

A couple of changes that I think are on the table at least at some point this season are either Kingston Flemings or Aaron Wiggins jumping into the starting lineup in place of CJ McCollum as well as the Hawks trying Asa Newell as the backup power forward.

Wiggins has been one of the best bench guards in the NBA this season, while Flemings had a 23-5-5 performance on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. I think Flemings is going to be a starter before the years over and given how McCollum has played recently, it could be sooner than later.

Lu Dort has been the Hawks' backup power forward this season, but that has not always gone well, especially when it comes to having size and rebounding on the floor. Newell has defensive concerns, but he might bring something the Hawks need on the boards.

3. Can the Hawks slow down the Pelicans offense?

While the record says 1-4, the Pelicans have talent and can beat any team on any given night.

The offense for New Orleans is not to be underestimated, especially with Murray likely back in the lineup tonight. The Pelicans are 6th in the NBA in points per game, 4th in FG%, and they can score in the paint, something the Hawks have allowed plenty of this season. Zion Williamson in particular could be a tough cover tonight for the Hawks.

New Orleans does not shoot a lot of threes and they don't shoot at a high-percentage when they do, but that doesn't mean they can't score. The Hawks defense has been outmuscled before and needs to show up tonight.