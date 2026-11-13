Three Bold Predictions For Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls Showdown

For the first time in four days, the Atlanta Hawks play basketball.

The Hawks had a nice break after their home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and they are back on the road tonight against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls were not expected to be very good this season, but this is worse than I think anyone was expecting. They are 1-9, have the worst point differential in the NBA (-15.5), and have the worst net rating in the league (-15.1). Not only that, but they are going to be missing promising rookie Caleb Wilson tonight and sharpshooter Norm Powell is questionable.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's matchup.

1. Hawks set a season high in points

To say that the Bulls' defense is bad is an understatement. They have given up 124 points in every game this season and the Hawks are just one week removed from scoring a season-high 139 points against the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks offense can come and go with their three-point shooting, but the Bulls don't exactly have elite paint protection or point of attack defenders. I think the Hawks are going to be able to have their way tonight as far as scoring goes and if the three-point shots are falling, Atlanta can name their number.

2. Onyeka Okongwu has a 20-point double-double

Onyeka Okongwu has been playing really strong basketball as of late and the Bulls don't have a lot of defensive options to slow down Okongwu on the perimeter or inside.

Here is the recent game log for Okongwu:

vs Lakers: 16 points, nine rebounds

vs Nets: 16 points, two rebounds

vs Wizards: 22 points, 10 rebounds

vs Wizards: 14 points, 16 rebounds

vs Pacers: 13 points, 10 rebounds

He has been playing very as of late and I think that is going to result in one of his best games of the season.

3. Dyson Daniels has five plus steals

Chicago is not at the bottom of the league when it comes to turnovers, but they are going to be facing a Hawks team that is opportunistic and has one of the best, if not the best steal artist in the NBA in Dyson Daniels.

While Josh Giddey's usage has gone down this season, he is still turning it over at a high clip and he is going to be guarded by Daniels tonight for the majority of the game. I think that is going to result in Daniels having another strong game on the defensive end.