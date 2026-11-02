Three Bold Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Pacers Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks are going to be in a favorable position to be able to get a win tonight against the Indiana Pacers.

After a terrible performance against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, the Hawks are going to face a Pacers team that is missing Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, and Ben Sheppard. Yes, Indiana is going to be missing their entire projected starting five from the beginning of the season.

Some of that is due to the Pacers playing last night against the Brooklyn Nets, and head coach Rick Carlisle is going to play it safe tonight against the Hawks.

Which means Atlanta needs to take advantage and win this game. Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Atlanta wins by 25+

Even without Jock Landale and Kingston Flemings, as well as the unknown status of Jalen Johnson, Atlanta should (emphasis on that word) be able to go on the road and do what they want.

The main reason for that is the talent that Atlanta is going to have available. Dyson Daniels is going to lock down whatever opposing ball handler he faces; Nickeil Alexander-Walker should have plenty of opportunities to thrive on both ends of the floor; Onyeka Okongwu is going to be the best center in this game by a large margin; and both CJ McCollum and Aaron Wiggins are going to face little resistance from the Pacers' defense.

2. Zuby Ejiofor plays real minutes at center

When Jock Landale went out early in the loss to the Pelicans on Saturday, Asa Newell was the big man who replaced him, not Ejiofor. That was a departure from what Quin Snyder was doing in the preseason, but I wonder if he is going to give Ejiofor minutes tonight and see if the rookie can handle the center duties.

If Ejiofor could come in and play solid defense and hit open threes, it is not totally out of the question that he could make a case to be included in the regular rotation. I am not saying he will come in and look like an All-Star, but against a depleted Pacers team, now is the time to give him minutes and see how it transpires.

3. RayJ Dennis sees the court and scores more than five points

The Hawks' point guard depth is not really there, and you could argue that the only true point guard they have on the roster is Kingston Flemings, who is going to miss tonight's game because of a suspension. CJ McCollum, Wiggins, Dyson Daniels, and Alexander-Walker all share the ball and take some playmaking duties, but none are real point guards.

With Flemings suspended, that does crack the door for Snyder to put in RayJ Dennis, one of the Hawks talented two-contracts, in the game and see if he can run the offense efficiently. I think he does and while I think the sample size is going to be small, Dennis will come in and score a bit tonight against this Pacers team.