Biggest Winners/Losers From Atlanta Hawks Blowout Loss to The Pelicans

It was a humbling night for the Atlanta Hawks in New Orleans.

The Hawks had another terrible start to a game and could never make a serious run at winning the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and had their most disturbing effort of the season in a 22-point loss to a 1-4 Pelicans team. This loss drops the Hawks to 3-4 and they have a lot of things to figure out if they want to start consistently winning games.

Let's break down the winners and losers from last night's game.

Winner: Asa Newell

I always start off with winners in these articles, but it was tough to come up with one in the loss to the Pelicans.

With Jock Landale being injured though, it was on Asa Newell to come in and play and he played reasonably well. He finished with 13 points and four rebounds and was the only player who played real minutes and finished with a positive plus/minus when on the floor. Newell could play a role on this team given the size concerns the Hawks have and tonight was a decent showing towards that.

Loser: Hawks offense

Atlanta has had its fair share of struggles shooting the ball this season, but it reached a fever pitch against the Pelicans and it might be time to start worrying about if this is an issue that is going to follow them for the rest of the season.

Atlanta finished the game shooting 38.5% from the field and a disastrous 17.4% from three (8-for-46), Atlanta lost the rebounding battle 49-36, and committed 19 turnovers. Not only that, but they only had 20 assists in this game, far below their normal numbers. Both Onyeka Okongwu and Nickeil Alexander-Walker shot 25%.

The Hawks three-point shooting has been down to start the season and they have not been to have consistent efforts when it comes to shooting the ball. There is a lot of room to improve and Quin Snyder's team needs to start showing it.

Loser: Hawks starting lineup

The Hawks starters were very poor last night and there is not a good thing that I can really say about how they played on either end of the floor.

Jalen Johnson shot 5-for-11 and scored only 13 points, Dyson Daniels had his fourth straight game of scoring fewer than 10 point, Onyeka Okongwu could not follow up his terrific game vs Cleveland with a strong performance, scoring only six points (3-for-12 from the floor) and pulling in 10 rebounds, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored the quietest 12 points you'll ever see, and CJ McCollum had 14 points.

They did not shoot well, they did not defend well, and they never really had a rhythm. I don't think this offense is going to be able to get going until Jalen Johnson starts playing up to his talent level and he has not really done that this season through the first seven games.

This starting lineup had a lot of expectations coming into the season, but they have not played up to them yet.

Loser: Hawks first quarter starts

After the first quarter, the Hawks were only outscored by five points the rest of the way, but in the NBA, one bad quarter can sink you for an entire game.

Atlanta was outscored by the Pelicans 35-18 in the first quarter and shot 28.6% from the field and just 2-for-11 from three. They had eight turnovers, twice as many as New Orleans, and were also outscored 22-8 in the paint. The Pelicans scored 16 points off of the Hawks turnovers and raced out to a lead and never trailed again.

In the win over Cleveland, Atlanta trailed 31-16 at the end of the first quarter. They trailed the Heat 34-25 on Wednesday. That is three straight poor starts to games for the Hawks and it has caused them to play catchup all game and they are 1-2 in those games.