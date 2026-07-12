Three Early Overreactions From Atlanta Hawks Summer League Play

The Atlanta Hawks have gotten more Summer League experience than most teams, with the team starting out in Salt Lake City before making their way over to Las Vegas for the main event. In the combined games, the Hawks are 4-1 so far, including a 2-0 mark in Vegas, and have currently won four straight.

This is not completely unexpected. Atlanta entered this summer with one of the better rosters that was competing, with multiple first round picks getting their shot, as well players who have already been on two way contracts with Atlanta.

So what are the early takeaways from this year's summer league action for Atlanta?

1. Zuby Ejiofor can play as a rookie

We will get to Kingston Flemings shortly, but the rookie who has looked the most impressive for the Hawks has been Ejiofor.

It was a bit of a surprise when the Hawks took Ejiofor with the No. 23 pick in last month's draft, but Atlanta had a vision for what he was going to bring to this team. While just summer league, I think every Hawks fan should be encouraged by what they have seen from the former Saint John's big man.

Ejiofor has displayed the toughness and physicality that he showed in college, while also showing that he has the range to shoot from outside, which was the big question about his game at the next level. Along with the ability to defend and protect the rim, Ejiofor has been everything the Hawks have wanted to see in Summer League.

Does that mean he is going to play a major role when the season starts? No, but he has shown that he might be able to play a bigger role than expected.

2. Kingston Flemings could be drafts best playmaker

The shooting has been up and down (mostly down), but Kingston Flemings has shown the composure and ability to run the offense that Atlanta was looking for when they drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick. He is averaging 6.5 APG through the two games in Vegas and 3.5 turnovers per game.

Flemings has also made plays on the defense end as well.

through four summer league games, kingston flemings has logged six steals and four blocks.



the biggest difference for him from houston to the NBA? picking up full court, among other things: pic.twitter.com/CYQM5y89Sf — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) July 12, 2026

It has been assumed that Flemings is going to take over as the backup point guard for the Hawks this season and he has shown nothing so far in Summer League that puts any doubt to that. Flemings has played with speed and has fit the playstyle of this team.

3. Kobe Johnson making his case for a two-way contract

The Hawks have one more two-way contract spot open and summer league is a great place for players to show that they belong on a roster. Kobe Johnson, brother of Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, has had a good start to summer league and is making his case to be the last two-way contract player for Atlanta.

Right now, Keshon Gilbert and RayJ Dennis are on two-way contracts with Atlanta and there is one spot left. Johnson has elite defensive tools and has been hard at work to improve on the offensive end of the floor.

Through two games in Vegas, Johnson is averaging 14.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG on 50% shooting from the field and 25% from three, on an average of four attempts per game. Johnson is also averaging 1.5 SPG.

The Hawks have had success with two-way contract players before and Johnson has the kind of skillset that would be good to continue to develop. If he can keep playing well in Vegas, he could be rewarded.