Three Hawks Whose Futures In Atlanta Are In Question This Season

Since most of the Hawks' offseason moves are done, the focus now turns to evaluating the team's progress through the regular season. A key part of that is identifying candidates who are either likely to be moved at the trade deadline or gone in free agency during the summer of 2027. Atlanta's focus on adding depth pieces means that there are fewer minutes left for the non-starters on the roster. Everyone will have to earn their reserve spots in a way that wasn't necessarily true on earlier iterations of the Quin Snyder-era Hawks.

President of basketball operations Onsi Saleh's focus on adding expiring contracts means that a significant portion of Atlanta's roster will be heading into free agency. That doesn't automatically mean they're unlikely to come back. For example, Lu Dort's disappointing final season in OKC created an opportunity for Atlanta to acquire him. If he bounces back and plays well for Atlanta, the chances are that he'll likely return to the Hawks at a slightly higher number because there are very few teams in contention that would have the money to pay him.

Given the roster's future, however, there are some players on the roster who are probably not going to be around in 2027-28 unless they can have truly incredible seasons.

Buddy Hield

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield (8) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hield only played in seven games for the Hawks and while he shot 41.2% from deep in those games, he took a measly 2.4 threes a game. Last season was overall a low mark for the veteran sharpshooter's volume from deep as he shot a career-low 4.2 threes per game. The decline in volume and addition of players like Kingston Flemings and Aaron Wiggins don't bode well for Hield carving out a path in Atlanta's rotation. He's making $9.6 million in 2026-27, but Atlanta likely has no interest in giving him anything beyond an end-of-bench role.

If the Hawks added him in a trade deadline move, it would make a lot of sense. They'd probably be able to get a contributor on an expiring contract while also sending Hield somewhere where he could get minutes. The key will be Hield shooting the ball well to start the season. Sending him to a tanking team that just needs shooting - the Chicago Bulls, for example - might be a amenable solution for everyone.

Mo Gueye

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gueye has turned into a fan-favorite player due to his strong defensive performances, occasional ability to get hot from deep and shot-blocking prowess. He's an admittedly intriguing player who's still growing into his frame at 23 years old. There's signs of potential and it would not be entirely surprising if another team turned him into a real rotation player.

However, I don't think the runway is exactly clear for him to have a significant role in Atlanta. The Hawks already have both Asa Newell and Zuby Ejiofor as backup centers/power forwards. They've signed Jock Landale to a one-year stop gap deal and they could also fortify their center depth in the 2027 draft by adding another rookie. Furthermore, Gueye will likely be out for the start of the season as he recovers from a fracture in his left foot. Foot injuries are hard for big men to come back from - it's pretty likely that he'll be a diminished version of himself this year on top of fighting for minutes with Newell, Ejiofor and Landale.

Gueye doesn't have a chance to usurp Onyeka Okongwu as a starting center and it's hardly a guarentee that he'll be better than Atlanta's backup options. While Landale may move on next summer, it's unlikely that Newell and Ejiofor will be going anywhere. The writing is on the wall for Gueye to find a situation where he can compete for a backup or even starting job.

CJ McCollum

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three players identified, McCollum was definitely the most important to Atlanta last season. His hot streak in the first three games of the Knicks series had the Hawks with a 2-1 lead and threatening to upset the eventual NBA champions. Obviously, it didn't play out that way. Nevertheless, McCollum comes into the 2026-27 season with one more year of mileage under his belt and he just turned 35 years old.

While guards tend to age better than forwards or centers, McCollum's burst and ability to get to his spots inside the arc is only going to diminish with time. He's never been a great defender, but the passable level that he played at on that end during the regular season might be a struggle to maintain over the course of a full season. Factor in the selection of Flemings with a top-10 pick and it's pretty obvious that McCollum likely won't be on the roster past the 2026-27 season.

He could definitely earn another one-year contract if he has a strong season for the Hawks. However, I question whether the Hawks should be the team that gives it to him. They need to figure out whether Flemings can handle the duties of a starter sooner rather than later. That's harder to do when a veteran with McCollum's experience and talent is on the roster. It might make more sense to find a bigger role elsewhere as he puts the final touches on an impressively long career.