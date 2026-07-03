Two Players the Hawks Could Target In A Potential Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade With Cleveland

The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy offseason that has flown under the radar because of how busy the rest of the Eastern Conference has been. Toronto, Philadelphia, and Miami have all been very active and making big moves, but the Hawks have been focused on retaining some of their own free agents, using their three draft picks, and making a couple of trades on the margins to add to their team.

The one move that the Hawks did make that was a bit surprising was declining Jonathan Kuminga's team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. There have been reports that the Hawks are open to bringing him back, but other teams are, of course, interested, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Late last night, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that last season's Eastern Conference runner-ups are among the teams thinking about pursuing him:

"The Hawks remain open to re-signing Kuminga, sources say, and there's been interest from Milwaukee and Cleveland along with the Lakers.

A sign-and-trade would need to be worked out to get Kuminga to Cleveland and reunite him with former Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. The Bucks are expected to have various trade exception routes to take in Kuminga via sign-and-trade after officially completing the Antetokounmpo blockbuster"

If a sign and trade is worked out between the two teams, who could be some targets for the Hawks to acquire?

Max Strus

Would Max Strus make the Hawks a championship contender? No, but he is on an expiring contract and the Hawks have been collecting those this offseason in what might be an attempt to make a big move later.

Strus is still a very good three-point shooter, and the Cavaliers have been looking for ways to offload his contract to make room for other additions, potentially LeBron James. Strus averaged 11.2 PPG and 5.4 RPG while shooting 44% from the field and 40% from three.

Again, the Hawks could use shooting on their bench and could use Strus's expiring deal to make a move later if they wanted. They would have to make sure they added room for him though, as they currently have 16 players on their roster.

Sam Merrill

Similar to Strus, Merrill is an elite three-point shooter who would bolster the Hawks' bench, but he is on a more favorable contract than Strus, as he is owed $29.5 million over the next three seasons.

Merrill averaged 12.8 PPG in 52 games played last season while shooting 46% from the field and 42% from three on an average of 7.2 attempts per game. Merrill would be an upgrade over Corey Kispert (if the Hawks can move that contract) and I think of any realistic option on the Cavs roster, Merrill might be the best outcome for the Hawks.