Why Atlanta is a perfect spot for both Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor

The first night of the NBA Draft has come and gone, and despite loads of speculation about trades, the Atlanta Hawks simply kept the two picks that they entered the night with (No. 8 and No. 23) and were able to come away with two talented players.

Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor were two of the best players in college basketball last season, and now they are going to be a part of Atlanta's 2026-2027 roster. While both Flemings and Ejiofor are not going to get the hype as many other playres in this class are going to receive, I would argue that both players are entering a perfect situation.

Why Atlanta is the right spot

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after losing to Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Hawks entered the draft as the only playoff team that had a top ten pick and that reason is precisely why both Flemings and Ejiofor are entering ideal situations.

A lot is expected of rookies, especially if they are selected inside the top ten, but the Hawks are not going to be asking Flemings to come in and save the franchise right away, like the Kings are going to be doing with Darius Acuff Jr.

Not only is Flemings going to have a very talented lineup around him, but he is going to have a great veteran to learn from, for at least one season anyway. The Hawks are bringing back CJ McCollum on a one-year contract, and not only is he going to help them win this year, he is an ideal veteran for Flemings to learn from.

The talent around him is going to help Fleming's maximize what he is already good at (transition game, getting to the rim, being aggressive on defense), while helping him improve on things like his shooting (should be able to get great looks with this team).

I think that Flemings is going to drop into the role that Gabe Vincent was playing for the Hawks toward the end of the season. I would expect Flemings to play around 15-17 minutes per night to start the season and depending on how things go, that could increase or stay the same. Flemings would help this Hawks team the most by being able to fill this role and run the second unit.

Ejiofor was not the big man that most were projecting for the Hawks, but when you watch him, it is not hard to see why he was picked.

Ejiofor is similar to Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and brings energy, toughness, and rebounding to the team, not to mention he is athletic and was excellent at protecting the rim at Saint John's. If he improves his shooting and overall scoring ability in the NBA, he could become a very good rotational player.

Of the two though, I think it is reasonable to not project Ejiofor in the Hawks main rotation during the season. Atlanta has bodies in their frontcourt already and the plan for him is likley going to be developing in College Park in the G-League. Still, this is ideal for him because he is not going to be rushed into a sitaution and be asked to do more than he is able to so early in his career.

Will both or either one of these guys be star players? It is far too early to tell and most rookies struggle in the NBA either way. However, both Flemings and Ejiofor are in ideal situations in Atlanta because they are going to join a playoff caliber team focused on improving and with a track record of being able to develop players.