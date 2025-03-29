Heat's Erik Spoelstra Condemns Grizzlies' Surprising Firing of Taylor Jenkins
The Memphis Grizzlies' firing of coach Taylor Jenkins Friday—the winningest coach in the history of the franchise, and one who helped return the team to relevance—floored the basketball world.
That includes 17th-year Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, a man who presumably has been around long enough to see all manner of firings. On Saturday, Spoelstra spoke out in favor of his dismissed colleague ahead of the Heat's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
"It's incredibly disappointing," Spoelstra said via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "This profession is tough and you want to be in it together, through the good and the bad, and not looking for the easy escape route to point blame. His record speaks for itself."
Jenkins not only stands out in the annals of Grizzlies coaches with 250 wins, but he led Memphis to a 44-29 record this season.
Interim coach Tuomas Iisalo—suddenly thrust into the spotlight—is scheduled to make his team debut Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Memphis's general manager offered an explanation of sorts for the firing Saturday.