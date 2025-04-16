19-Year NBA Veteran Calls Miami Heat Fans "Front-Runners"
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, speaking with Michelle Beadle and fellow former NBA player Chandler Parsons on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, had some words to say about the Miami Heat's fanbase.
When asked which teams' fanbases behave like front-runners after a conversation about New York Knicks fans went a different direction, Williams gave his opinion.
"Like, I know some real fanbases that are legitimate front-running fan bases. They only show up when things are going well."
After being asked to name them, Williams immediately answered. "I'll start in Miami," Williams said. "Oh, that was my first one," Beadle responded, followed by Williams doubling down on his opinion.
Heat fans, very much used to hearing this take for years now, responded on social media:
Williams explained why he pivoted away from Knicks fans in this particular discussion.
"I'm not buying that. I think that is a fanbase that has a standard in what they expect from their New York Knicks sports teams, and sometimes when they fall short, it is okay for your fanbase to let you know that. I've played against a lot of bad New York Knicks teams that still were in front of sellout crowds. That's not a front-running crowd to me. So if they're booing you, you probably earned your boo," Williams said. "You can call them a lot of different things, front-runners are not one."
His claim is, presumably, that Heat fans only support the team when it's easy to and aren't "honest" fans who hold the team accountable.
"Boston does this, Philly does this, they will cheer you louder than anybody, but they will boo you when you're bad. But if you're an honest fan, you're allowed to be honest both ways. Like, if my team sucks, I'm allowed to say my team sucks. Yeah, that don't make me a front-running fan."
