Miami Heat Select 'Dynamic Perimeter Shooter' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The NBA draft is quickly approaching. The Miami Heat hold the No. 20 pick in the first round, acquired from the Golden State Warriors in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal at this past season's trade deadline.
The Heat have been linked to numerous names throughout the draft process. After the disappointing season from Terry Rozier, could the team target a guard.? Will Miami focus on grabbing another forward after neither Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic truly took the sophomore season leap?
ESPN released their latest mock draft and predicts the Heat will select Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley at No. 20.
"Adding backcourt talent will likely be a priority for the Heat this offseason, but it's not easy to point to any surefire guard contributors in this range," the article wrote. "McNeeley's size, shot-making prowess, feel for the game and toughness are critical attributes that NBA teams value at the wing position. He needs to remind them of his winning qualities throughout the pre-draft process, following an inefficient season in which he converted 44 percent of his 2-pointers and 32 percent of his 3-pointers."
McNeeley, a five-star recruit out of high school, has the traits to be a solid rotational piece for Miami out the gate. While his shooting needs to be developed more at the NBA level, he has similar archetypes to players that Erik Spoelstra has helped progress over the years.
"He will likely be asked to play a different role in the NBA, leaning more heavily into his ability as a dynamic perimeter shooter, which was more evident in other settings before college," the article added. "McNeeley has some momentum behind him now, following some positive workouts, helping to remind teams of what made him so highly regarded entering the season."
McNeeley, 19, could breathe new life into a rotation that struggled with perimeter shooting from wing players this past season. If selected by the Heat, he would be a strong candidate to begin his career with the G-League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce to work on his shooting before joining the NBA roster.