Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Disrespected By Landing On Unflattering List
When you’re mired in one of your longest losing streaks in a 17-year span and among the NBA’s most disappointing teams, criticism is going to come from all angles.
Bam Adebayo caught a bullet in landing as one of HoopsHype’s “NBA players who have regressed most in 2024-25.” In fact, when they linked to the story on X with the hook, “you don’t want to be on this list,” Adebayo’s photo adorned the post.
Adebayo was listed fourth behind 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George in addition to Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, whose decline has been far more pronounced than Miami’s captain. In fact, comparing his regression to that of guys barely playing or no longer involved because their teams are tanking borders on exaggeration. To lump him in with Heat guard Terry Rozier, who has undeniably regressed, can only be described as unfair.
HoopsHype cited Adebayo’s dip in scoring (19.3 ppg to 17.5), rebounding (10.4 to 9.9) and field goal percentage (52 to 48.7) while pointing out that he was an All-Star last season as evidence of their claim.
“Adebayo’s biggest dip has been in his efficiency as a short midrange shooter, which used to be his sweet spot. Last season, the former Kentucky standout shot 51.5 percent from between three and 10 feet of the basket. This campaign, that number is down to 45.2 percent.”
There’s no doubt that Adebayo hasn’t been as effective or made the improvement Heat observers hoped he’d make with increased responsibilities given Jimmy Butler’s absence and eventual departure, but he hasn’t fallen off a cliff. Incredibly, Suns guard Bradley Beal, whose contract makes him untradable, wasn't on the list.
Few players impact the game as effectively on the defensive end with his length and mobility as Adebayo does. Although there have been issues with his assertiveness on offense, he averaged 21.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting in February, putting together his most effective work of the season by far. Adebayo scored in double-figures in all 12 games last month, a streak that ended at 23 on March 12 when he scored just six points against the Clippers.
Despite following that effort up with just a 9-point game in Friday’s loss to Boston, he’s averaged 21.1 points despite Miami’s miserable March, scoring a season-high 34 at Cleveland on March 5.
The Heat entered their St. Patrick’s Day showdown at New York looking to avoid an eight-game losing streak and counting on their captain and his running mate, All-Star Tyler Herro, to help right the ship with a month remaining until the playoffs begin. Although the results haven’t been there, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra was pleased his primary catalysts were rising to the occasion in setting the right example through their leadership.
“With everything that’s been going on, that part I’ve enjoyed watching, to see them grow into these roles,” Spoelstra said Monday of Adebayo and Herro. “If you want to lead, these are the times. You have to be able to do it when the seas are a little bit rough a little and a little bit choppy.”
In addition to the players stated above, Adebayo was also joined on the list by the beleaguered Rozier, Jusuf Nurkic, who fell out of favor in Phoenix and was benched before being traded to Charlotte, and D’Angelo Russell, who was shipped from the Lakers to Brooklyn. Donte DiVincenzo, injured for much of the season, Timberwolves backcourt mate Mike Conley, Kyle Kuzma, who was also traded this season, and Phoenix’s Grayson Allen round out the list.
If there’s one guy who truly doesn’t belong on the list, it’s Adebayo. Sure, his numbers have dipped slightly and he wasn’t honored as one of the Eastern Conference’s elite, but he’s a long way from falling off. Consider the disrespect something that comes with being the face of the franchise in the midst of its most disappointing stretch in over a decade.
Hopefully for Miami’s sake, it’s brought to his attention and further fuels his fire.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com