After Courtside Scare, Comedian Tracy Morgan Boasts About 1-0 Series Lead Over Miami Heat
Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was transported off the court during the New York Knicks' blowout victory over the Miami Heat.
Thankfully, Morgan is in good spirits now, taking to his Instagram to update fans on his condition:
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs."
The Heat's loss Monday night marked their eighth in a row. They play the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.
BAM ADEBAYO CALLED OUT BY OUTSPOKEN ESPN ANALYST
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is one of the biggest critics of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
On Monday, Adebayo gave Perkins more ammunition.
Adebayo was a non-factor in a 115-96 loss to the New York Knicks. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. It was the Heat's eighth straight loss, the longest streak since 2008 when they won 15 games.
At halftime, Perkins knew it was evident Adebayo was headed toward a subpar performance. He took a backseat while Tyler Herro kept the Heat afloat against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks.
“We’re not supposed to be seeing Tyler Herro versus KAT," Perkins said at halftime of the ESPN broadcast "…Can Bam show up and fight back at some point? Fight back. You’re supposed to be one of them guys”
Perkins is no stranger to taking aim at Adebayo. He took a shot earlier this month at the Heat's three-time All-Star.
In early March, Perkins said he wanted see more from Adebayo. Many felt this was a supposed breakout year for Adebayo but Herro has emerged as the Heat's top scoring option.
“I’m looking at Bam Adebayo, 17 and 9 is just not cutting it," Perkins said. "He has to elevate his game. Like who is he? Is he a guy that will be a second option consistently to help you be a title contender? Like what is he? That’s the question.”
