After Jaime Jaquez, Who Else Deserve Consistent Playing Time In The Bench Units?
With Bam Adebayo’s much-needed breakout game against the Washington Wizards, the Miami Heat's starting lineup seems closer to what they were aiming for during training camp in the new five-out offense.
However, the bench rotations are much less set for several reasons. One of them is the Heat haven’t had a fully available bench lineup in any game so far. Kevin Love is looking to make his season debut tonight against the Sacramento Kings, and Josh Richardson just made his season debut Saturday.
Despite being questionable to play in tonight’s game, Jaime Jaquez Jr., is the only player guaranteed playing time off the bench. He is averaging 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 37.8 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. Even with his lower efficiency, he's valued because he is the only player who is similar to Jimmy Butler.
After him, nothing is set in stone. Coach Erik Spoelstra has spoken several times this season about having so many weapons and depth on the roster, which means it will take time until there are final decisions in the rotation. Outside of injury, it is hard to see Haywood Highsmith, Love, and Alec Burks not being in the bench unit after Jaquez.
Burks has earned recognition for his shooting. He is leading the NBA in three-point shooting at 72.7 percent. With Duncan Robinson struggling and the Heat being undefeated in each game Burks has played, he deserves this spot. As long as Love replicates what he did last year for the team in terms of his hit-ahead passes, three-point shooting, and solid rebounding, there is no question he is the best backup center behind Adebayo.
Lastly, Highsmith deserves consistent minutes because he is the Heat’s best defender behind Adebayo and Butler. With Caleb Martin's departure during the offseason, there aren’t any other players who defend forwards and guards as well as he does. His main flaw is his offense, but due to the Heat staggering their starters to play with the bench, Highsmith’s offensive limitations don’t outweigh his defensive talent.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.