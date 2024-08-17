All-Star Bam Adebayo Voices Frustration With NBA 2K On Social Media
Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is one of the latest players frustrated by the popular basketball video game NBA 2K.
Various in-game ratings are surfacing with NBA 2K25 right around the corner, one of which left Adebayo bothered. 2K's X account posted a graphic showing the top-five perimeter defenders in this year's game, which didn't include the Heat big man. He replied to the post, writing, "Alright 2k."
Instead, the list is as follows:
1. Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics (95)
2. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder (94)
3. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (94)
4. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (93)
5. Derrick White, Boston Celtics (93)
It's clear the ratings favor those who play the majority of their minutes on the perimeter rather than the paint. While Adebayo splits his time between the outside and interior, his matchups tend to pull him toward the basket. Each of the players listed is 6-foot-5 or shorter, with the exception of Jones.
Adebayo is a lockdown defender on all three levels, meaning his name should have at least been considered. His overall in this category is yet to release, meaning there's a chance he just missed the top five. He earned his fifth consecutive All-Defensive Team selection last season, which was the first on the top team.
