An ESPN Analyst Says The Miami Heat "Need More Talent" To Compete For A Championship
The Miami Heat have been in the news frequently these past few days because of the Pat Riley-Jimmy Butler situation.
Butler recently caused a stir by saying publicly the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks would have lost to the Heat in the playoffs if Butler were healthy. The comments angered Riley, who basically told Butler to keep quiet because he wasn't playing.
ESPN analyst Austin Rivers, a former NBA player, said both parties need to focus on what's best for the Heat. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rivers agreed somewhat with both sides.
"I love Pat Riley's comments, by the way," Rivers said. "If you're not playing, I don't really care to hear anything you've got to say, anyway. I love that Jimmy talks his shit. He deserves it, rightfully so. He kept that franchise afloat and took them to Finals appearances."
Rivers then seemed to side more with Butler because of the Heat's inability to win a championship despite two NBA Finals and three conference finals appearances since 2020. At some point, Rivers said, the Heat need to put more talent around of Butler instead of relying on developmental players.
The Celtics got better by signing Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday last offseason while the Heat came back with basically the same roster.
"Pat Riley, on the other hand, has to do his part and bring him some talent and really put a team together," Rivers said. "That's the culture there. I love Pat for that. They'll never change and that's what's led to their success. But they need more talent."