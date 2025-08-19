Andrew Wiggins Showing Huge Commitment To Miami Heat This Summer
It's no secret that Andrew Wiggins enjoyed being a Golden State Warrior.
The former No. 1 overall pick, who never really lived up to the otherworldly expectations with the Minnesota Timberwolves, found a comfort zone as a premium wing defender and secondary or tertiary scoring option with Stephen Curry's Warriors. His work against Jayson Tatum helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals and, when Wiggins was traded to the Heat as part of the package for Jimmy Butler, Warriors coach Steve Kerr teared up at the podium.
Wiggins, who is extremely introverted by nature, never seemed completely comfortable with the Heat after his acquisition, even as he had some strong games (one of 42 points). He faded badly in the playoffs, though an ankle injury played a part. And this summer in Las Vegas, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged that the key to Wiggins' success in Miami would be his acclimation off the court. While there were trade rumors, Heat officials squashed them, and have stated that Wiggins will be with the Heat in training camp.
Early signs of that acclimation are promising, at least.
Greg Sylvander, of the Five on the Floor podcast of the Five Reasons Sports Network, has learned from insiders that Wiggins has spent much of his offseason at the Miami Heat facility, and the Heat have been pleased with his commitment so far.
For now, Wiggins figures to be the starting small forward. He has two more seasons left on his contract, and Miami was open to including him in a potential deal for Kevin Durant before Durant went to Houston. (The Suns didn't want Wiggins' deal.) So there's guarantee Wiggins will make it through the season if another opportunity for a superstar arises.
But even with the playoff dropoff, there is enough evidence from the regular season that if Wiggins can stay healthy (and happy), he could fit nicely as a fourth offensive option -- behind Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and perhaps Bam Adebayo. And he will be counted on heavily to guard the best wings, especially after Haywood Highsmith was traded to Brooklyn.