Anthony Edwards To Miami Heat Rumors Reignited By Olympic Meeting With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat fans love discussing the idea of one day acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, largely due to his relationship with coach Erik Spoelstra.
Edwards is a part of the loaded Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics while Spoelstra is an assistant coach. Most of the team arrived in Las Vegas Friday for their four-day training camp. The Heat coach and Wolves star met up with smiles on their faces, leading fans to reignite rumors of Edwards coming to Miami.
Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is also taking part in the Olympics as a member of the 12-man roster. He is considered one of the team's top defenders, meaning he could see a larger role than anticipated throughout the summer. While no video surfaced of Edwards and Adebayo, the Heat big man made sure to greet former Miami superstar LeBron James.
Not only is Edwards one of the most popular players in the NBA, but he is continuing to rise up the ranks. He led the Wolves, alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell three games short of an NBA Finals appearance. Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 46.1 percent shooting last season at 22 years old.
