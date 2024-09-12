Bam Adebayo Appears To Endorse A'ja Wilson For Unanimous MVP Of WNBA
No doubt, this is the year of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the WNBA.
This is fine because of the attention they bring to the game, but the league still belongs to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson. And apparently Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo thinks so, too.
Adebayo appeared to drop an endorsement for Wilson to win unanimous MVP this season. He posted on X: "U'nanimous."
It was an obvious play off the apostrophe in Wilson's first name.
Wilson had 27 points in the Aces' 86-75 victory Wednesday against Clark and the Indiana Fever. She has 956 points, breaking Jewell Loyd's single-season record of 939 from last year. Wilson is on pace to become the first to score 1,000 points in WNBA history.
"It feels great because now people will stop talking about it," Wilson told reporters after the game. "Felt like it was just like lingering, lingering, lingering, so I'm glad that we got it done.
"I don't want to sound cliché when I say this, but I don't get any of that without every single teammate along the way. And I'm so grateful to be able to play with selfless women. They give it their all every single day, and they're their pure selves, and that's what I love the most," she added, holding back tears. "My teammates, they're the heartbeat, they keep me going."
While Clark and Reese are driving Internet clicks, Wilson is just adding to the case of her being the best player in the league. She is on the way to a third MVP award.
And Adebayo wants everyone to know.
