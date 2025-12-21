Miami Heat-New York Knicks Final Injury Report: Status of multiple starters' revealed

The Miami Heat announced that forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Davion Mitchell will be available for Sunday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Wiggins, dealing with lower back pain, and Mitchell, (sprained ankle), both missed the Heat's last game, a road loss to the Boston Celtics.

In 24 games this season, Wiggins is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals, converting on 47.4 percent of his field goals and 38.1 percent of his threes.

Mitchell is averaging 9.9 points, 7.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals, converting on 50 percent of his field goals and 37.7 percent of his threes.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Available - Ankle

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Back

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

KNICKS

Miles McBride: Out - Ankle

Landry Shamet: Out - Shoulder

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), MSG Network (New York)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), ESPN New York 98.7 FM

VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-13) and New York Knicks (19-8) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. It marks the earliest the two teams will complete their season series, having never done so prior to January with the previous earliest date during the 2002-03 season on January 29, 2003. So far this season, Miami holds the series lead, 2-1. The Heat are 68-75 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 39-32 in home games and 29-43 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

KNICKS

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Josh Hart

F OG Anunoby

Spread: Heat +7 (-110), Knicks -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +240, Knicks -295

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on when things changed in the Celtics game: "I thought the biggest turning point was our offense at the end of the third quarter." ... "We were holding the fort, I really thought we were in a great position. Once they hit those four threes and we had the three turnovers, then it was almost as if our minds went, because then we had a lot mistakes that led to some of the open threes. They were just running different guys up into the pick-and-roll, a lot of times it was Kel'el's [Ware] man, that's okay. I think he had a couple tough ones where they were able to get by him or score on him, that wasn't the issue. I think the issue was when we were making mistakes and created confused and they had open threes that broke the game open from there."

