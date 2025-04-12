Bam Adebayo Has Biggest Jump On NBA 2K Ratings Among Miami Heat Players
With the regular season wrapping up, several Miami Heat players saw changes to their ratings in NBA 2K25.
Let's take a look at the list:
RATINGS RISE
Bam Adebayo - 89: The three-time All-Star and one-time All-Defense Team member saw his rating ascend by two. Adebayo is averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the past three weeks while shooting 55 percent from three.
Tyler Herro - 88: Having a career season, Herro's rating rose by one. He's averaging about 26 points, five assists, five rebounds and a steal since the last update.
Andrew Wiggins - 81: Despite missing 14 games since the trade, Wiggins' rating went back up (by one). He's averaging 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals since March 21.
Davion Mitchell - 78: The fan favorite's rating climbed by one, averaging 13 points, 6.5 assists, three rebounds and two steals in the time frame. He is also one of the team's most played guys, averaging 34 minutes.
Kyle Anderson - 77: Another player whose rating increased by one. After being acquired as part of the Jimmy Butler trade, Anderson has become a recent mainstay in the rotation. He is averaging nine points, four rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals since the last update.
Alec Burks - 76: The veteran's rating also jumped by one. Having been moved to the starting lineup permanently, Burks is averaging about 12 points and converting on about 46 percent of his threes since.
Pelle Larsson - 75: The second-round pick showed some promise in the starting lineup recently. He averaged 10.5 points (including 37 percent from three), 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals as a starter.
RATINGS DROP
Duncan Robinson - 77: Although he continues as a threat on the perimeter, Robinson's rating dropped by one. He went from being a starter to being used consistently off the bench. His minutes plummeted, averaging 20 minutes in the time frame.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - 76: The second-year player also saw his rating fall by one. Jaquez is playing just 10 minutes per game since the last update. He has mostly been out of the main rotation despite Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic being out at the same time at one point.
Haywood Highsmith - 75: Lastly, the defensive stalwart also saw his rating decline by one. Although he's still a part of the regular rotation, Highsmith is shooting just 31 percent from three since his minutes have come down.