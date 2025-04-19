Inside The Heat

Bill Simmons Hops Aboard Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell Bandwagon

Shandel Richardson

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) reacts with center Bam Adebayo (13) after the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell is among the most popular players in the NBA right now.

Mitchell is coming off a 16-point performance in Friday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament, sending the Heat to the playoffs for a sixth straight season. Mitchell had nine points in overtime, with all of the points coming on 3-pointers.

The effort caught the attention of media personality and Boston Celtics fanatic Bill Simmons, who gave Mitchell props. Here's what Simmons posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Huge party on Davion Island right now. I left the front door unlocked just come on in."

The Heat are the first No. 10 seed to make the postseason. They play the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday in Cleveland.

Mitchell is arguably the Heat's biggest acquisition of the season. The Heat acquired him from the Toronto Raptors in early February. He is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in 30 games with the Heat.

Mitchell has helped position the Heat for another surprise run in the playoffs. They lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round last year but made the NBA Finals in 2023 behind Jimmy Butler.

