Bill Simmons Thinks Miami Heat Glory Days Are Over
Count one podcaster who believes the Miami Heat are not going to win another title with their current roster.
Podcaster Bill Simmons took to his airwaves on Tuesday to plaster the Heat. He said Jimmy Butler is too old. He also said Nikola Jovic is not the answer.
“I believe it’s over for these guys. I think the league is better and they stayed the same. They just seem like they missed their window, which was a great window by the way. [Jimmy] Butler's 35. They put lot of eggs in [Nikola] Jovic's basket, I’m not seeing it”
Simmons said the Heat are the 15th best team in the league right now. He has not been impressed by their body of work this season.
"They beat Washington and Charlotte and Detroit. Congratulations," Simmons said. "I think it's very possible they're the good bad team. Much like the Denver Broncos."
Simmons was just getting warmed up.
"I think the league just got better and they stayed the same. I watched them and they, they don't seem that special defensively. I don't think they, they seem like, you know, really good or anything crunch time," Simmons said. "I always feel like the guy on the other team has just as good of a chance of scoring whoever the best guy is that they're playing as the guys that they have.
"And they just seem like they missed their window, you know, which was a great window by the way. They made the finals in 2020. They made the finals in 2023."
Simmons did discuss Miami attempting to trade with Milwaukee for Damian Lillard. He called it, "a panic trade". He wonders if the Heat's draft capital is enough for the Bucks to let Lillard loose.
And you know, there's panic trades to make. Like would Milwaukee accept [Tyler] Herro and Duncan Robinson and a pick for Dame tomorrow? They probably would, but I don't see it with them and I don't think that's a controversial opinion. I just think that I, I just feel like they're at a different phase of whatever journey they're on."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.