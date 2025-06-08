Blockbuster Trade Proposal Details Miami Heat Package For Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat-Kevin Durant sweepstakes have gotten interesting.
While the Heat are still not a favorite to acquire the two-time Finals MVP, Phoenix lowering their asking price for him creates a more realistic avenue for them to have a chance.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn pitched a blockbuster trade proposal for Miami to land Durant, involving the Portland Trail Blazers and a barrage of Heat assets.
Heat receive: Kevin Durant
Suns receive: Andrew Wiggins, Robert Williams III, Nikola Jović, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick
Trail Blazers receive: Duncan Robinson
"Miami has the least player value to offer here unless Kel'El Ware (probably no), Tyler Herro (almost certainly no) or Bam Adebayo (you've been beheaded for besmirching Heat Culture) were available. That means they'd have to supplement their offer with the most pick value. In this deal, we'll let the Heat keep the No. 20 pick this year to help build depth. In exchange, the Suns get unprotected picks in 2030 and 2032, when Durant will be retired and Adebayo will be at or near the end of his prime."
Some have encouraged the Heat to settle down this offseason, but if they can get a superstar, they should by all means. Heat president Pat Riley isn't going to settle for mediocrity, and there remains confidence that he'll make a big splash this offseason.
This trade gives the Heat the star option in the scoring unit to complement Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Durant can hit from any spot on the floor, giving him unlimited range to accompany his teammates. In return, the Suns get solid frontcourt pieces and draft capital they desperately need, while Portland gets an outside threat for a team that ranked bottom-five in 3-point shooting last season.