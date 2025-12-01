Heat vs LA Clippers. Tip at 7:30pm Eastern time. 2nd meeting this year. First meeting ended 120-119 in a Miami Heat victory

Key Injuries for Heat:

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (game time decision), Keshad Johnson (game time decision) Terry Rozier (away from team)

Key Injuries for LA Clippers:

Bradley Beal (out for season), Bogdan Bogdanovic (out), Derrick Jones Jr. (out).

Tyler Herro: $13,000 Season Average: 41.23 points per game

Tyler Herro has returned from injury performing well. He has continued to be a pure sorcerer for the Heat since his return. For Herro to top his fantasy season average he will need to not only continue to score but distribute the ball well. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Bam Adebayo: $11,800 Season Average: 36.20 points per game

In the earlier game against the Clippers, Adebayo poured in 47 fantasy points with a stat line of 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. This was his 2nd highest fantasy scoring output this year. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Norman Powell: $9,400 Season Average: 35.12 points per game

Norman Powell is once again playing his former team. In the last matchup Powell had 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. His fantasy output was bleak as his 5 turnovers brought him down to just 24.4 points, which was his 2nd lowest of the season. I expect Powell to beat that number and his average easily today. I think Powell might have the best value on the Heat today for fantasy lineups. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Andrew Wiggins: $8,800 Season Average: 31.82 points per game

Andrew Wiggins has been a do-it-all type player for the Heat and is coming off his best game of the year. In the earlier matchup against the Clippers, Wiggins produced 26.4 fantasy points. Wiggins has been flowing on offense, while keeping up his stellar defense. I will ride the hot hand. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr: $7,400 Season Average: 32.13 points per game

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is considered a game time decision with a groin injury, so you will want to keep tabs on that. His price of $7,400 could be a bargain if he does play. In the earlier matchup Jaquez Jr. did not have a great fantasy performance producing just 23.7 fantasy points. He has seen a decline in production since Herro has returned though. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Kel’el Ware: $10,000 Season Average: 32.16 points per game

Kel’el Ware has been excellent recently but will have a tough matchup facing off against the Clippers Ivica Zubac. In the last matchup he scored 16 points, had 5 rebounds and had 2 blocks. I think for Ware to have a big fantasy night he needs to dominate the boards, which is hard when facing Zubac. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Opponent to watch: Ivica Zubac: $11,000. Season Average 36.73 points per game

Ivica Zubac dominated the Heat on boards last contest, pulling down 18. This is not abnormal for him as he is one of the best rebounders in the whole league. He scored 38.1 fantasy points in the last matchup. Prediction: over fantasy average.

All values and scoring format are from FanDuel Fantasy Sports.

Scoring:

FGM: 2 points, 3PM: 1 point, Assist: 1.5 points, Rebounds: 1.2 points, Blocks: 3 points, Steals: 3 points, Turnovers: -1 point