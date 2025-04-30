Bookmakers Ridiculously Set Odds For Pat Riley's 'Next Job'
The Miami Heat's season ended with a degrading, near record-setting blowout loss in a sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Some in the media have already begun to call for Pat Riley to step down from his position as President of Basketball Operations.
Although this isn't likely to happen, Bovada, an online sportsbook, set preliminary odds for where the legendary coach and executive would end up should he depart from the organization that he's been with since 1995.
The Los Angeles Lakers lead the way, where Riley played for six seasons as a player and spent 13 seasons as a coach, winning a total of five championships. The New York Knicks, where Riley coached for five years, have the second-best odds. After that, the book listed the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors as alternate potential suitors.
Riley has won nine combined championships as a coach, player and executive since the 1970s, including three Coach of the Year awards and an Executive of the Year award.
Multiple former players and media members publicly questioned whether he's still fit for the job after the way the Jimmy Buter era concluded for the Heat. Riley announced that he wouldn't trade Butler after a report came out stating that the Heat were "open to listening to trade offers" for Butler. Riley went back on his word after Butler all but asked out in a postgame press conference. Since the trade, the Warriors have won at a 66-win rate with Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green sharing the floorand are one win from advancing to the conference semifinals.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Takeaways From Miami Heat's Mortifying Season-Ending Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
Stephen A. Smith Asserts Miami Heat "Change Has To Start With Pat Riley"
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket