BREAKING NEWS: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Out With Injury
The Miami Heat might have suffered some damage in the first quarter of Friday night's game with the Denver Nuggets.
Miami forward Jimmy Butler exited the game with a right ankle sprain. He did not go to sit on the bench. He left the court and went right to the Heat locker room where he was examined.
Butler played for the game's first seven minutes and then all of a sudden came up hobbling. Miami TV broadcaster Eric Reid announced in the second quarter it was a sprain. Butler will not be back. This was confirmed by a post on X by the Miami Heat organization.
Butler is one of the go-to players for Erik Spoelstra and the Heat organization. Miami has been off to a poor start to the season, but Butler has still been averaging 18.1 points.
Miami might have to play some time with out their star wing. They were 13-9 without him last season. Miami also played their first round playoff series against Boston last season without Butler, who was out with an injury.
The Heat are going to need to get more offensive production from Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier. Rookie Pelle Larsson has been seeing extended minutes. Spoelstra is going to have to count on everyone a little more to compensate for being without Butler.
This is a fluid situation and shall be updated accordingly.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.