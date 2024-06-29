Caleb Martin, Thomas Bryant Decline Player Options For Miami Heat
Miami Heat players Caleb Martin and Thomas Bryant both declined their player options before the deadline.
They will become free agents Sunday at 6 p.m. Martin is more important of the two because he was a rotation player the last two seasons.
LOVE DECLINES OPTION TOO
Heat forward Kevin Love has reportedly declined his player option for next season.
The Heat and Love are interested in negotiating a new deal according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"Both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency," Wojnarowski wrote X. "The five-time All-Star has played the past two seasons with the Heat."
ESPN Sources: Miami Heat F/C Kevin Love is declining his $4M player option, but both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency. The five-time All-Star has played the past two seasons with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/uXU3bR8xPP
Love has spent the past 1 1/2 seasons with the Heat, serving as a starter and key reserve. Last year he averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.
HEAT EXTEND OFFERS TO SWIDER, WILLIAMS
The Heat extended qualifying offers to Cole Swider and Alondes Williams on Friday.
Both players split time with the Heat and the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls last year. Swider averaged a team-high 24.9 points for the Skyforce. Williams averaged 21.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
J-RICH TAKES PLAYER OPTION
Josh Richardson will remain with the Miami Heat for at least another season.
Richardson picked up his $3 million player option to return this season according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Last year Richardson was sidelined most of the second half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Richardson was a key part of Miami's rotation before shoulder injury in February. He is expected to make a full recovery for next season.
