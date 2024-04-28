Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Hopes To Return To Aggressive Approach In Game 4 Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin failed to do everything he promised after a breakout performance in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.
He said he was going to play aggressive the remainder of the season following a 21-point game Wednesday, but that was short lived. Martin only took four shots in Saturday's loss in Game 3.
"We just kind of went back to what we did in Game 1," Martin said. 'Not being aggressive and taking open looks. I think we were kind of second-guessing. A lot of that was on us."
Martin put the blame on himself because he had plenty open looks. He finished with five points.
"There were some times I passed up [shots]," Martin said. "I felt like I was trying to get the ball moving a little bit more, being less aggressive letting it go. That's on me. I can't be as passive. I've got to let the ball go."
Without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, who are sidelined with injuries, the Heat need more production from their reserves. While Jaime Jaquez and Nikola have contributed, they could use more from Martin on a consistent basis.
If not, the Heat could be headed toward an early exit from the postseason. A loss Monday in Game 4 would almost certainly guarantee that.
"I felt like a lot of our guys passed up open shots that they should've shot," Adebayo said. "We were doing that in Game 2. Everybody was letting it fly and were living with the result. I feel like once you get down six or seven, you can't not shoot the ball.