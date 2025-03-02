Can Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Get Back On Track?
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is experiencing what many would call a "sophomore slump".
The 2023 first-round pick made an immediate impact during his rookie season, paving his way to being named as a member of the 2024 NBA All-Rookie First Team. He also helped lead the Heat to the playoffs behind his 49 percent shooting from the field.
This season, Jaquez is seeing a decrease in efficiency. He is averaging nine points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes the young forward will get back on track as the Heat fight for a playoff spot.
"Jaquez finished fourth in Rookie of the Year and ninth in Sixth Man voting last season, but he’s seen his role and production shrink dramatically as a sophomore," Hughes wrote. "No longer a starter and struggling mightily to score from the perimeter, the rugged forward has actually made gains elsewhere: His assist, rebound and steal rates are all well ahead of where they were a year ago."
Jaquez could see an increase in playing time following the injury to Nikola Jovic. Last week, Jovic fractured the second metacarpal of his right hand. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks prior to the end of the regular season.
Hughes later added, "For Jaquez, everything comes down to his scoring efficiency. In good news on that front, he hit 41.4 percent of his threes in January and has canned at least 75 percent of his foul shots in every month since November."
Jaquez has been an impressive player throughout his short tenure with the Miami Heat. If the Heat want to make a strong playoff push this season, he will need to be more efficient on the scoring end.
WADE SUGGESTS RILEY PLAYED ROLE IN LEBRON'S DEPARTURE
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are forever enshrined in Miami heat history.
Wade played 14 seasons with the team. James joined the Heat in 2010 as part of his famous "The Decision." Along with Chris Bosh, the three led Miami to four Finals appearances in a row from 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. The team would win two of those championships whereas Wade added another ring with the team in 2006 prior to the Big Three linking up.
During a recent appearance on former guard Lou Williams' podcast Changing the Game, Wade revealed the moment he knew James might leave the organization and rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"One thing you don’t do, is [mess] with LeBron's cookies," Wade began. "It was too much micro managing at that point. You're talking about a team who [made] four Finals in a row. You don't need to micro manage us and I felt that [Pat Riley] did. He went a little too far with his micro managing at points. We were grown men, you don't take cookies from us."
Wade claims Pat Riley took cookies out of James' hands. Riley has served as the Heat team president since 2008. This season, he has especially been criticized by the Miami fan base with his management throughout the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
LeBron James' cookie story remains somewhat true with certain athletes in today's NBA. After the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade that shook the league earlier this month, a clip resurfaced of Dallas Mavericks Assistant GM Michael Finley taking a beer out of Doncic's hand after clinching a Western Conference berth.
The NBA has become a league run by the players. Player movement is occurring the most it ever has. Stars like Butler and James Harden have publicly requested trades and those requests were successful.
When there is strict micro management from those in the front office, it could have detrimental consequences. In Riley's case, it may have cost the Miami Heat more seasons from one of the most decorated NBA players of all time.
LOVE VISITS FLAGG
As a veteran, Kevin Love has embraced a mentor presence with the Miami Heat.
Love has been a member of the Heat for two years and amid his seven-game absence, he is expanding his presence to the world of college basketball.
The Duke Blue Devils have been training at the Miami Heat practice facility prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Led by potential 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, the Blue Devils are ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation.
Flagg and Love have similar archetypes as basketball players. The five-time All-Star paid the prospect and his impressive college basketball team a visit during their training session in Miami.
This is not the first interaction between the basketball stars. Last summer prior to Flagg's enrollment at Duke, Love shared advice to the young 6'9" forward.
This season, Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. He looks to help lead the Blue Devils to their first championship since 2015.
Love is averaging 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist while shooting a career-low 35 percent from the field. He has only played in 19 games this season.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
