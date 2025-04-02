CBS Sports Analyst Compares Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez And Sister Final Four Runs
UCLA women's basketball makes its first Final Four appearance in school history on Friday.
They advanced behind a big game from junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, who finished with a team-high 18 points (4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range) against LSU.
It's only natural she draws comparisons to her brother, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who also accomplished the same feat his sophomore season with the Bruins.
In an interview with Miami Heat On SI, CBS Sports analyst Tracy Wolfson broke down both Final Four runs.
“It is really cool, and it’s really unbelievable that they can share that experience," said Wolfson, who once again serves as sideline reporter for the men's Final Four. "The UCLA women are in it right now. I haven’t really followed them all year, but I heard that they’re selling out Pauley Pavilion, which is really incredible."
Wolfson, a mother of three, praised the Jaquez parents for their support. She can only imagine the emotions of experiencing this feeling a second time.
Wolfson said, "I can imagine their parents are sitting back and saying, 'Oh my God, what did we do? How were we able to provide this kind of experience for our children?' And they went and took it on and got to this top level, where I'm sure they're going to exceed that after this when it's all said and done."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.