Charles Barkley Offers Reason Phoenix Suns Are Coveting Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is known for being upfront with teammates.
His brash is the exact reason TNT's Charles Barkley thinks the Phoenix Suns should go after Butler. Barkley said Butler gives the Suns something they lack in All-Star guard Devin Booker.
Devin (Booker)'s a hell of a player but I think he's just too nice of a guy also," Barkley told Arizona Sports. He doesn't hold the other guys accountable. I think that's why they want to get Jimmy Butler."
RILEY RESPONDS TO CRITICS
The Heat are in the middle of breaking up with Butler after he requested a trade last week. The plan is to make a move before the trade deadline to avoid the risk of losing him for free during the offseason.
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley only given a statement to address the Jimmy Butler speculation and criticism of his decision-making.
In a previously recorded interview, before the latest Jimmy Butler controversy, he provided some answer to the state of the team during an appearance on the Dan LaBatard Show. Among the questions he answered was how he handles the criticism from fans. Some are upset the Heat are in danger of losing Jimmy Butler. Others are made they waited too long to get rid of Butler.
At this point, Riley says he's just focused on keeping the Heat in contention in the Eastern Conference. He has no interest in paying attention to the criticisms.
"I haven't read it because I'm not on any social media site. I don't care. I had my ass kicked by the Celtics enough when I was coaching. They're a great, great team. They put together a great organization. They put together a great team. They've broken all the records financially. They've committed themselves. New York has gotten better and they're going for it. Philly is going for it. We're going for it, too. This is an important year for the Heat."
Riley said he wants to remain in the game because he is unsure what he would do without basketball.
"I don't worry about the critics say because maybe I am (old)," Riley said. "Maybe I should go somewhere and put my feet up. I would then become very compulsive excessive about doing something else. You don't want me in that state of mind."
