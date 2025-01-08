Charles Barkley Reacts To Miami Heat Victory Over Warriors, Jimmy Butler Drama
Even in victories, something feels off when the Miami Heat win without Jimmy Butler.
When reviewing the highlights of the Heat’s 114-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors, TNT's Charles Barkley joked about Butler’s suspension and how the Heat didn’t need him against a struggling Warriors team.
“I’ll tell you what, the Warriors stink so bad, the Heat said they were going to rest Jimmy Butler,” Barkley said. “We’re showing all Steph highlights, and they’re down.”
This was the game's theme, as most Warriors struggled offensively and wasted Curry’s eight threes. Curry finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and zero assists on 50 percent shooting and 47.1 percent from three-point range.
After the highlights, the Inside the NBA crew discussed Butler’s trade drama and whether a team should acquire him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Butler hits unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
“I wouldn’t even trade for him unless he gave me a contract extension because I can’t take that chance that he’s going to leave after one year since you have to give up some good stuff,” Barkley said.
“Jimmy Butler is a terrific player," Barkley added. "You’re not going to get him free. But if I'm going to rent him for the rest of the season and he opts out of my contract, I’m done.“
Teams potentially interested in Butler are almost certainly aware of the downsides, including his age, durability, and upcoming free agency.
Barkley criticized Butler for wanting a contract extension yet getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.
“This is all about money,” Barkley says. “So don’t tell me he lost some joy and all this. He wants a long-term contract. You have a contract. You don’t get to say, 'Unless you extend me, I’m just going to quit playing.' I bet he gets joy if he got three more years.”
BUTLER REPORTEDLY DROPS CONTENDER
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler claimed the ability 'to make any team a contender' when he requested a trade on Jan. 2.
This belief could still hold true, but the six-time All-Star is not willing to turn just any organization into a championship-level team. Originally, he was open to anywhere except Miami, but this is no longer true.
Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that the 35-year-old is not willing to be moved to the Memphis Grizzlies or a few other teams.
"The Memphis Grizzlies, along with a few other teams, have received word that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has no interest in being traded there," Haynes said via a video on X. "So the message is being delivered that a trade should not be attempted to acquire the All-Star forward."
"What makes this situation a little bit tricky is Jimmy Butler can become an unrestricted free agent this summer," Haynes continued. "So usually, for a player of that caliber, teams like to have some assurance that he is willing to sign long-term or a multi-year deal, so Jimmy, in that regard, does have some leverage in that case."
The four teams Butler is almost definitely willing to join are the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns. Prior to his original trade request, these four organizations were named his preferred destinations.
ARENAS RIPS RILEY
Heat president Pat Riley has earned considerable criticism for his recent handling of the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
Few have unleashed on Riley the way former All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently did.
Arenas ripped Riley on the Jan. 6 episode of Gil’s Arena, blasting the Hall of Famer for potentially pushing Butler out of Miami. The Heat suspended Butler last week for conduct detrimental to the team, one day after he requested a suspension.
During his three decades in Miami, Riley has added multiple superstars, including Butler, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James. Arenas doesn’t expect many other All-Stars to willingly join the Heat anytime soon.
“Nobody’s coming there,” Arenas said. “You got South Beach in your favor and you treat South Beach like it’s a f---- prison!”
Calling those comments “harsh” is like saying LeBron James is a future Hall of Famer.
Arenas condemned Riley for believing he’s “bigger” than his players.
“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron!” Arenas yelled. “LeBron leaves [and] the ship crashes! Jimmy Butler comes; he gets you to the championship.
“If he tells you ‘bring me one more star,’” Butler added, “[expletive] bring him one more star!”
