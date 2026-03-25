For most NBA teams, having a fully healthy roster is a good thing. Coaches get to have a full rotation and can put together their strongest lineups.

The Miami Heat have felt like a team that plays its best basketball when its back is against the wall. It’s been a strange pattern to watch unfold. You’d assume that having a full rotation available would bring more stability, better rhythm, and ultimately better results. Instead, there have been several stretches where Miami has looked more focused, more physical, and more connected when key players have been out of the lineup.

When the roster gets thinner, the team's identity often becomes clearer. The ball tends to move with more purpose, defensive intensity usually ramps up, and role players seem to step into the moment with confidence.

Mar 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On the flip side, when the team is fully healthy, the results haven’t always matched the expectations. The offense can feel a bit stagnant at times, rotations become more complicated, and the natural flow Miami finds in adversity doesn’t always translate when everyone is available. It raises a fair question: is this simply a mindset issue, a matter of role definition, or the growing pains of trying to balance multiple offensive options?

To get a broader perspective on this trend, I reached out to fellow Sports Illustrated Heat writers Ethan and Major. Both shared thoughtful insights on why Miami sometimes looks more dangerous when it’s shorthanded, and why having a full roster hasn’t consistently led to the kind of momentum many expected.

Ethan J. Skolnick

This isn't a one-season thing; Erik Spoelstra has always oddly seemed to operate with more clarity when he has fewer core players available. Maybe it's because the players better know their role for that particular night, and that there's no one behind them to save them -- and they won't be pulled if they make mistakes. But this has been particularly acute this season, and that speaks to the roster not really fitting, especially in the backcourt. Too many small guards, and two who do the same things (Norm Powell and Tyler Herro) and have never clicked, not even when both have been healthy. Plus, a lot of wings who need regular run. Overall, it's too many B+ to B- players, and the duplication of skill sets hasn't been additive.

Major Passons

Mar 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have been a confusing team for several years now, and one of the most confusing things is how they seem to play better when players are injured, and they do not have their typical starting lineup. This year, that is especially true when they are missing one of Herro or Powell. The only thing that makes sense is that players feel like they can be more free when one of the top scorers is missing. It has to be a mental shift because there is no other explanation

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