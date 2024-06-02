Chris Andersen Held Playoff Record For Consecutive Field Goals Made Before It Was Broken By Dereck Lively
Former Miami Heat big man Chris Andersen held an NBA postseason record for more than a decade, up until last week.
Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II broke Andersen's record for the most field goals made in an NBA playoff series without a miss with 16. Andersen previously held the title with 15 consecutive makes in the 2013 Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. He did not miss a shot until shooting 1 of 3 in Game 7.
Andersen, who won one title with the Heat, missed Game 6 due to a suspension and did not attempt a field goal in the matchup prior. His most impressive outing was when he scored 16 points on 7 of 7 shooting in Game 1.
Lively broke the record in the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in four of the five games. He averaged 7.6 points in the series while helping the Mavericks advance to face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is Thursday in Boston.
Andersen averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 60 percent in his three seasons in Miami. The 2013 season was his best when he appeared on the voter's ballot for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Andersen joined LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers before retiring in 2017.
