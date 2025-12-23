Kel'el Ware's new match-up, a minutes bump for one Heat player and other keys tonight

A Heat-Raptors match-up at the Kaseya Center feels very familiar tonight for both squads, as they just faced one another a week ago in this building with Miami losing by ten.

Similarly no Tyler Herro or Pelle Larsson in this match-up again, with Nikola Jovic being the only different missing player this time around.

Jacob Poeltl is the differing piece on the Raptors side, as he remains out against the Heat's larger front-court.

So let's get right into some keys tonight:

1. One necessary bounce back tonight for Miami.

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's been a rough patch for the Heat's captain over these last few games. Not many open shots are being generated, the mental side of the game is creeping in, and he's still just one hot scoring night away from getting back on track. Bam Adebayo actually had a productive offensive night in the loss to Toronto a week ago, as he put up 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting. With the three point shooting dipping a bit from early in the year, it's a lot of focus on the short jumper and paint area looks at the moment. If he can find some early shots to drop tonight, it'll be big not only for Adebayo's flow, but for the overall offense.

2. Kel'el Ware with an interesting matchup.

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was certainly eye-brow raising when Kel'el Ware didn't get the start last week against the Raptors when Tyler Herro was ruled out last second due to the toe injury. This Raptors first unit is a lengthy group, so matching that size felt like a priority. That isn't a debate this time around, but it is a different match-up with Poeltl being sidelined. Toronto usually starts Sandro Mamukelashvili in place of him, which means more perimeter roaming and higher drop, compared to the deep drop and post defense from last game. The Heat need this same high alert and extremely aggressive Ware yet again tonight. He's impacting the game, and it's bound to equate to a win.

3. A good test for one young Heat piece.

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts after a play againstteh Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Heat have slowly been working their rookie into real rotation minutes as of late. Combined with the struggling play of Simone Fontecchio, it's a no brainer at the moment to lean into the upside of their young point guard. Looking at this Raptors match-up tonight, it's always the same type of games when these two teams meet. Physical, chaotic, and even more physical. Dealing with some of those hard nosed, downhill guards on the other side will be a great test for Kasparas Jakucionis to battle through some on-court adversity. They need him to push the pace, limit turnovers, and knock down his open spot-up threes when they are presented.