Cleveland Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell Makes Ultimate Gesture Toward Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every reason to talk about advancing to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Instead, he wanted to pay respect to his friend.
After Monday's victory clinched the series against the Miami Heat, Mitchell was asked by NBA TV's Dennis Scott about the win. Mitchell chose to begin the interview with a statement about Heat forward Kevin Love, whose father, Stan, died earlier this week. He was 76.
"First of all, I want to give my condolences with Kevin Love and his family," Mitchell said. "That's my dawg. Being a part of a lot success here in Cleveland, my brother, I love you. Just keeping you in my prayers."
Before the game, cameras caught Love embracing with former Cavs teammate Tristan Thompson. Love played a role in Cleveland winning the NBA championship in 2016.
The elder Love averaged 6.8 points and four rebounds in his NBA four-year career. He played for the Washington Bullets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The younger Love honored his father with a heartfelt post on Instagram: Here's what what he wrote:
"Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero.The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath.That breath came. And now it’s time to rest."
