Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Maintains Confidence In Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo
Despite a very challenging season, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro completed their first year as the leaders of the Miami Heat.
The Heat were blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 138-83, as they were swept in the first round of the playoffs. Erik Spoelstra reflected on Herro and Adebayo navigating through adversity the entire year.
“They already have a competitive character, but these kinds of losses and getting swept, it can motivate you,” Spoelstra said. “Those guys have great competitive character and a drive. This league is tough. You've got to be about it. Those two guys are about it.”
Spoelstra later explained how Herro and Adebayo will look to improve as top options and continue their leadership with the younger core players in the offseason.
“But they’ll get to work,” Spoelstra continued. “I mentioned Tyler, but Bam is the ultimate winner. He’s going to figure it out, too. And collectively, when we get back together, these lessons for the young guys who had experience from the two play-ins and this playoff series will become better from it. There’s no way to fast-track it unless you go through it. And sometimes, there’s pain.”
Adebayo finished the series averaging 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 43.8 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Herro averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 41.5 percent shooting and 31 percent from three-point range. Without a clear number one option, their performances against the Cavaliers proved to be insufficient to remain competitive against superior teams.
NBA ON TNT CREW EXPRESSED DISGUST IN MIAMI HEAT’S LOPSIDED DEFICIT
Through a rollercoaster regular season, the Miami Heat trailing 72-33 at halftime to the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly felt like a fitting end to the season.
During the NBA on TNT halftime show, Charles Barkley claimed the Heat looked as if they had quit amid their 39-point deficit.
“Ernie, I try not to ever use the words quit or choke,” Barkley said. “I very seldom use them. This is quitting at its finest right here. I bet if we went to their house, all their stuff is already packed. Listen, you lost by 38 the last game. You can’t stay in Miami. You lost by 38, and you’re down 40 at halftime.”
Kenny Smith added the Heat looked as if they didn’t have anything significant to play for, which led to their sloppy play.
“I always felt that athletes always have to have something to look into or this happens,” Smith explained. “When it started out with the first three possessions and three turnovers in a row, then all of a sudden, the energy and effort left the team.”
The Heat faced their second consecutive first-round exit at the hands of a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This is also the second playoff series without Jimmy Butler where the Heat have looked thoroughly outmatched. They have significant decisions to make in the offseason regarding the direction to take for their future.
MIAMI HEAT’S NIKOLA JOVIC MAKES NO EXCUSES AFTER LAPSES IN RETURN
Despite facing a 19-point deficit during several stretches, it is hard to ignore the Miami Heat had an opportunity to steal Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Unfortunately, Nikola Jovic, during his first return to real playing time since his broken hand, had several rough stretches during clutch moments. He shared his thoughts about how his mistakes cost the Heat.
“Yeah, I mean, I got what I wanted, and that’s to close the game in the playoffs,” Jovic explained. “The stuff I did at the end is really unacceptable. I really did cost us the game, and I just got to be better. This is my third year, and I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve seen what’s the deal and how to get to the playoffs. The stuff I did today is just not good. I’m really grateful the coach got me the opportunity.”
Jovic finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 33.3 percent shooting and 12.5 percent from three-point range. It was evident the Heat missed their sixth man off the bench due to his size at 6-foot-10 and versatility as another ball handler on the perimeter. However, shooting 1 of 8 from the perimeter and a significant late turnover were damaging.
