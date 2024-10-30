Concerning Stat May Force Miami Heat Rookie Into More Playing Time
Through three games, the Miami Heat are last in the NBA for rebound percentage.
The biggest concern is they have given up more than the NBA average in offensive rebounds per game at 11.7 this season. The 17.3 opponents' average against the Heat has led to them giving up the second most second-chance points in the league per 100 possessions.
The Heat gave up 18 offensive rebounds against the Orlando Magic and 19 versus the Detroit Pistons.
This is attributed to several factors. The Heat played three games without Kevin Love. Despite being past his prime, he is a significant factor for the team as the best backup center. During his absence, Thomas Bryant filled that role but isn’t as an effective rebounder.
Another critical factor is the size of their opponents. The Magic's starting lineup included three players who were at least 6-foot-10. The Pistons had 7-foot Jalen Duren and 6-foot-9 Isaiah Stewart combine for 26 rebounds.
A potential solution to the Heat’s rebounding issues is playing rookie Kel’el Ware. With his 7-foot frame, he averaged 8.3 rebounds in the summer league. More importantly, playing Ware alongside the Heat’s other big men allows their overall size to match up better against bigger opponents.
With Love missing the next game against the New York Knicks, who aren’t a particularly big team beyond Karl Anthony Towns, the Heat should consider Ware as an option if their rebound struggles continue.
