Could Miami Heat Land Hawks All-Star In Blockbuster Trade?
The Atlanta Hawks are in one of the NBA's most awkward positions, which the Miami Heat could take advantage of.
Atlanta's front office decided it was time to split up their star backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray by trading Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. Who's to say Young isn't next?
Bleacher Report suggested for Young to land with the Heat in a blockbuster trade.
"The Miami Heat don't have a glaring positional weakness and should be exploring upgrades or additional depth alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo," B/R's Greg Swartz wrote. "After striking out on Damian Lillard last offseason the Heat still have a need for an All-Star caliber point guard, a role that Young would flourish in."
The Hawks hit the jackpot by landing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with less than favorable odds, but it wasn't an organization-altering selection.
When the Pelicans won the lottery to take Zion Williamson, it instantly bumped them into contention talks. The same cannot be said for Zaccharie Risacher. While Risacher is a promising young piece, he may not convince the Hawks to keep Young around if the right price comes along.
