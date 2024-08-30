Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Prefers The `Position-Less' Approach

Shandel Richardson

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Bam Adebayo isn't a center.

He isn't a power forward, either. To him, he's a basketball player. A pretty good one.

There is lots of talk about him moving from center to power forward this season after the Heat drafted Kel'el Ware in June. Where he lines up on the court is the least Adebayo's worries.

"It's position-less to me," Adebayo said. "I don't really put myself in a box, `I've got to play the four, I've got to play the five.' You go game by game. One minute, Kel'el might be out there with me. It might be some stints I might be out there by myself. It all depends on the flow of the game, pace of the game and who we're playing."'

Adebayo is coming off averaging 19.3 points, 10. rebounds and 3.9 assists last season in what was perhaps the finest of his seven-year career. He just won his second gold medal with Team USA in Paris.

In a month, Adebayo teams with Ware, the 7-footer out of Indiana who gives the Heat more size in the frontcourt. Ware can defend, block shots and provide some relief in the middle. But Adebayo insists he is comfortable playing either position.

"It's whatever. It's not a love-hate relationship," Adebayo said of playing center.

It seems everyone is making a big deal about it except Adebayo. He is content on being effective wherever needed.

