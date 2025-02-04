Could Miami Heat Still Have A Chance At Luka Doncic Despite Lakers Trade?
Despite being involved in one of the most surprising trades in sports history, Luka Doncic may eventually be able to join the Miami Heat.
On ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst explained how Doncic may not resign with the Los Angeles Lakers after the last year of his deal expires if they aren’t set to surround him with plenty of talent since LeBron James may be retiring around when the negotiations start.
“They don’t get the supermax privilege,” Windhorst said. “They can’t give him that $350 million. They can offer him a $100 million less. So, I would say to you it’s not a guarantee for sure that Luka is going to rip off a five-year deal in July. He may want to see how things play out. The Lakers have to do some work over the next few months to convince him he wants to get locked in.”
In contrast, the Heat have a roster already set for being a contender as long as they can have another superstar to replace Jimmy Butler. Doncic would be a great fit alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who are entering the primes of their careers as All-Star caliber players.
The Kevin O’Connor Show podcast mentioned Doncic reportedly has always loved both the Heat and Laker franchises and cities.
“The two teams that had long been rumored as Luka Doncic’s potential destinations if he were to ever leave Dallas, it was always Lakers and Heat,” O’Connor said. “For years, that’s what it’s been. I’ve always heard Luka loves the weather in Miami. He loves the franchise there.”
MIAMI HEAT’S JIMMY BUTLER REPORTEDLY “FOCUSED ON” JOINING PHOENIX SUNS
As the trade deadline approaches, Jimmy Butler seems locked in on one destination after requesting a trade from the Miami Heat and having the NBA world anticipate which team will ask for him.
The team Butler wants is the Phoenix Suns. Ever since Mat Ishbia took over ownership of the Phoenix Suns, they have not been shy about attempting to build a super team of NBA stars. Their goal is to pair Butler with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The only problem is Bradley Beal will have to be included in this trade, and he will not waive his no-trade clause.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts about Butler being so supportive of a potential trade to the Suns it may not matter what any other team offers him to join.
“The thing to understand about Butler is that there’s nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn’t include getting him to the Suns,” Windhorst said. “That is the only thing he’s focused on. Honestly, I don’t think you could offer him any amount of money or any role on any team and hear he’s like, yup, I’ll get on the plane and let’s go.”
Butler previously wanted a maximum extension from the Heat, paying him around $113 million until he’s almost 40. Whether he’s changed his mind about this, he still has the last year of his current contract he can opt into for over $50 million.
“Now, if the Suns, who have been trying to put this together for weeks, can’t pull this off, I’ve got to tell you this has been quite the drama over the weeks,” Windhorst continued. It’s been an incredible drama behind the scenes as they have tried to put together three, four, and five-team deals. If that all fails by Thursday, I think a team could just go make a deal for Butler and not worry about the contract.”
MIAMI HEAT’S JIMMY BUTLER REPORTEDLY ENDS TRADE TALKS WITH GOLDEN STATE
After reportedly requesting a trade to “anywhere other than Miami,” Jimmy Butler turned down another team interested in trading for him.
Butler wanted a maximum extension from the Miami Heat, which would be worth around $113 million and last until he was almost 40. When the Heat declined, he requested a trade on Jan. 2.
Despite saying he believes he can make any team a contender as long as he’s traded, Butler has been very particular about where he wants to be traded. The Memphis Grizzlies were reportedly interested in Butler, but he has expressed he would prefer to exclude them.
With the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls finalizing a significant trade between their stars, few teams have remained beyond the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported potential deals between the Warriors and Butler have stopped for now.
“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there, and therefore, trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now,” Windhorst said.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.