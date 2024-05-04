David Aldridge Suggests Miami Heat-Jimmy Butler Breakup Could Be On The Horizon
The Miami Heat parting ways with veteran star Jimmy Butler seems unlikely, but trade speculation rising within a few days of elimination is not a good sign.
Butler missed the Heat's Round 1 matchup against the Boston Celtics due to injury, a common problem for the star in recent years. The Athletic's David Aldridge believes the difference in mindsets between Butler and the front office could lead to an eventual breakup.
"But there have been murmurings this year that Butler and the Heat may no longer be singing from the same hymnal. Butler, famously, does things his way, and Miami’s organization, famously, does not brook much individualism," Aldridge wrote.
The Philadelphia 76ers are regarded as one of the top potential destinations for the six-time All-Star due to their extensive cap space and ties with Butler. The Sixers have freedom to disburse the majority of their money outside of extending star Tyrese Maxey. Not to mention, the 34-year-old forward prospered alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid in his single season in Philadelphia. It's important to note the Sixers' decision to sign forward Tobias Harris instead of Butler in 2019 could cause hesitancy from his perspective.
"To be sure, Miami doesn’t mind the uncomfortable feelings a player of Butler’s caliber can create in search of championships," Aldridge wrote. "But Heat Culture has parameters and expectations. Butler’s never played more than 64 games in any of his five seasons there, and while he bristles at the “Playoff Jimmy” moniker, the postseason clearly matters to him more than January and March games in Detroit or Washington or Charlotte."
